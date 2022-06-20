The Scottish rock band, who are known for their hits including ‘Many of Horror’, ‘Bubbles’, and ‘Mountains’, are set to tour around the UK and Ireland in November following a number of festival appearances this summer.

Biffy Clyro released their ninth studio album, ‘The Myth Of The Happily Ever After’, in October last year, and they will be joined on stage by Architects on their upcoming tour.

The band members of Biffy Clyro include James Johnston, Simon Neil, and Ben Johnston.

James Johnston, Simon Neil and Ben Johnston of Biffy Clyro.

But when will the tour start and how do you get tickets?Here’s everything you need to know:

What are the tour dates?

Biffy Clyro will travel across the UK and Ireland on their upcoming tour, with the first tour date scheduled to take place in Leeds.

The tour dates include:

November 5 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

November 6 – OVO Hydro Arena, Glasgow

November 8 – Dublin 3 Arena

November 9 – Belfast SSE Arena

November 11 – Resorts World Arena Birmingham

November 12 – O2 Arena, London

November 14 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

November 15 – Windsor Hall Bournemouth.

In a statement announcing the tour, Biffy Clyro said: ‘It’s been way too long.‘We are so excited to announce our tour of UK/Ireland this November and over the moon to have Architects join us on what is going to be a very special tour. You will not want to miss it.’

Ahead of the tour, the rockers will play at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh on Saturday (June 25), before festival dates at Roskilde, Open’er, and Mad Cool Sunset this summer.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the Biffy Clyro tour will go on sale on Friday, June 24 at 9am via Ticketmaster.

Will there be a presale?

A presale will go live on Wednesday, June 22 for Biffy Clyro fan club members.

Fans will need to sign up to the fan club before 8pm on Tuesday, June 21 to gain access to presale tickets.

How much are tickets?