Big top thrills and spills as the circus comes to Southsea Common

FROM the producers of some of the world’s finest circuses comes a brand new show, specially created for an exclusive UK tour, which is heading for Southsea next week.

Continental Circus Berlin features a wide array of acts, music and youthful energy, incorporating fantastic performers from all over the world.

The clowns from Continental Circus Berlin

Producers EEC said: ‘In an age where so much entertainment is unreal, made up of special-effects, CGI and has a virtual-reality, pre-recorded, multi-tracked, digitally enhanced or is in some other way electronically created – the sheer reality of a live show is a breath of fresh air.

‘The feats and skills seen at Continental Circus Berlin are often so amazing that the circus-goer literally cannot believe their eyes.’

‘Clown Angelo will guide you through this super show which also includes beautiful aerialists, whirlwind jugglers, a laser duo sending laser beams from their fingers and the sensational wheel of death, rotating into the roof of the big top. There’s an amazing array of acts twisting an age-old tradition for a modern family audience.’

Other acts include the motorcycle stunt riding team in the Globe of Steel – speeding around at up to 70mph, experiencing G-forces similar to that of astronauts, high wire walkers, rola rola balancing and more.

The show is all housed in a 500-seat climate-controlled theatre-style big top.

The circus is on Southsea Common from April 9 to 14 with up to three shows a day.

Tickets are from £8-£32 for children, £12-£36 for adults. For more information go to circusberlin.co.uk or call the box office from 9am to 9pm daily on 07494 774008 or 07494 774009.