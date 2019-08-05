Have your say

BOOMTOWN Fair is set to return for the eleventh time later this week.

If you are planning on attending the festival near Winchester – which runs from Wednesday until Sunday – there are a number of things you are prohibited from bringing into the grounds.

slowthai is at Boomtown 2019

Here is a full list of the items banned from Boomtown Fair 2019:

- All illegal drugs including Nitrous Oxide and all other products banned under the New Psychoactive Substances Act 2016

- spray cans and marker pens

- knives (including locking knives)

- sound systems

- glass bottles (EXCLUDING make-up and perfume)

- fireworks

- explosives

- BBQs

- smoke and gas canisters

- air horns

- flares

- weapons or potential weapons

- laser devices

- unofficial drones and UAVs

- sky lanterns

- paraffin lamps

- candles

- generators

- chemical toilets (except where fixed within live in vehicles),

- unofficial hi-visibility clothing/tabard

- open bottles of any kind of liquid that can be consumed

E-cigarettes are allowed. E-cigarette liquid is only allowed if it is sealed and easily identifiable. If it can’t be identified or the seal is broken, it will be confiscated.

Camping stoves using small, disposable gas canisters are permitted. However excessive quantities may be confiscated.

In the event of very hot weather / dry ground conditions Boomtown Fair says they reserve the right to prohibit the use of camping stoves for safety reasons.