Boomtown Festival releases EP with profits going to Portsmouth charity, Tonic Music for Mental Health
A PORTSMOUTH-based music and mental health charity is set to benefit from the proceeds of an EP released by a major festival.
Boomtown, the eclectic music festival held each summer on the Matterley Estate near Winchester, prides itself on incorporating immersive, theatrical elements. The five-track EP features the music from the opening and closing ceremonies from the 2022 event.
Festival organisers said: ‘We’ve felt the love for the Boomtown anthems this year and are excited to share with the world the release of Chapter One: The Gathering. Don’t forget all proceeds are going to Tonic Music for Mental Health.’
The EP includes four versions of Find Your Rhythm by Ed Solo and the Hold Your Rhythm (Theatrical Mix). It is available to downstream and stream from all major platforms here: cygnusmusic.link/jq6gqyk.
Boomtown, Chapter Two: The Twin Trail takes place from August 9 to 13. For more information go to boomtownfair.co.uk. For more on the charity go to tonicmusic.co.uk.