Boomtown Festival releases EP with profits going to Portsmouth charity, Tonic Music for Mental Health

Boomtown, the eclectic music festival held each summer on the Matterley Estate near Winchester, prides itself on incorporating immersive, theatrical elements. The five-track EP features the music from the opening and closing ceremonies from the 2022 event.

Festival organisers said: ‘We’ve felt the love for the Boomtown anthems this year and are excited to share with the world the release of Chapter One: The Gathering. Don’t forget all proceeds are going to Tonic Music for Mental Health.’

The EP includes four versions of Find Your Rhythm by Ed Solo and the Hold Your Rhythm (Theatrical Mix). It is available to downstream and stream from all major platforms here: cygnusmusic.link/jq6gqyk.

Proceeds from the Boomtown festival EP will go to Tonic Music for Mental Health

