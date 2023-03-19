News you can trust since 1877
Pictured is: The cast of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Picture: Keith Woodland (180321-50)
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang draws the crowds at Gunwharf Quays this weekend

Adventure, magic and theatre could be felt at Gunwharf Quays this weekend as it had a visit from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

By Elsa Waterfield
Published 19th Mar 2023, 10:11 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 10:11 GMT

The Kings Theatre is proudly presenting a community production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and to celebrate, on Saturday, the car came to visit Gunwharf Quays along with members of the cast. Shoppers poured in to marvel at the life size magic car transformed by owner, Nick Pointing, from the Isle of Wight.

SEE ALSO: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car leaves fans stunned on flying visit

Here are 15 of the best pictures from the day.

Can you spot yourself?

Pictured is: Nick and Carolyn Pointing, who built and still on the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car. Picture: Keith Woodland (180321-10)

1. The creator

Pictured is: Nick and Carolyn Pointing, who built and still on the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car. Picture: Keith Woodland (180321-10) Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: Ben Greenfield, Ella Martineique-Cambourne Jemmina May-Rees, Cohen Lee-Bates, and Truly Scrumptious. Picture: Keith Woodland (180321-7)

2. Never say no to adventure

Pictured is: Ben Greenfield, Ella Martineique-Cambourne Jemmina May-Rees, Cohen Lee-Bates, and Truly Scrumptious. Picture: Keith Woodland (180321-7) Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: Jason Teese, 10 months on the seat of Chitty Chitty Ban Bang. Picture: Keith Woodland (180321-5)

3. Taking a ride

Pictured is: Jason Teese, 10 months on the seat of Chitty Chitty Ban Bang. Picture: Keith Woodland (180321-5) Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: Jason, 10 months with Mum, Jayne Teese with Truly Scrumptious. Picture: Keith Woodland (180321-4)

4. Toot toot

Pictured is: Jason, 10 months with Mum, Jayne Teese with Truly Scrumptious. Picture: Keith Woodland (180321-4) Photo: Keith Woodland

