Chitty Chitty Bang Bang draws the crowds at Gunwharf Quays this weekend
Adventure, magic and theatre could be felt at Gunwharf Quays this weekend as it had a visit from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
By Elsa Waterfield
Published 19th Mar 2023, 10:11 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 10:11 GMT
The Kings Theatre is proudly presenting a community production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and to celebrate, on Saturday, the car came to visit Gunwharf Quays along with members of the cast. Shoppers poured in to marvel at the life size magic car transformed by owner, Nick Pointing, from the Isle of Wight.
Here are 15 of the best pictures from the day.
Can you spot yourself?
