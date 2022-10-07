Christmas lights spectacular returns to Cowdray Estate this December

This year's Christmas At Cowdray promises to be bigger and better, with new installations created by some of Europe's most in-demand light artists and designers, alongside amazing food and drink completing a wonderfully festive sensory feast.

The mile-long light trail brings the magic of Christmas to Cowdray, the historic country estate near Midhurst in the heart of the South Downs National Park.

Christmas Light Trails, Cowdray Park, West Sussex. Taken November 2021. Photograph by Elliott Franks

Visitors and families will be able to wander through this distinguished landscape where they'll discover a series of large-scale installations created by a roster of highly creative international artists illuminated against the night by millions of LED lights. And central to Christmas At Cowdray this year is Santa's Castle Room Grotto inside the Walled Garden.

Jonathan Russell, CEO Cowdray said: ‘We are delighted to be welcoming Light Up Trails back to Cowdray for the second year. It is wonderful that Cowdray can host such a festive and enchanting experience for people of all ages to enjoy at such a special time of the year.’

Light Up Trails director Libby Battaglia added: ‘We're thrilled to be back with Christmas At Cowdray. We've spent months planning this second edition after having had such a great time last year – the reaction from our visitors was beyond our wildest dreams.’