Creeper, Dinosaur Pile-Up, A, and more among names announced for Takedown Festival 2024 at Portsmouth Guildhall
For the first time ever, Takedown Festival will take place over two days, on Saturday and Sunday, April 13-14, at the Portsmouth Guildhall when it will be headlined by horror-punk icons, Creeper, following the release of their critically acclaimed top 30 album, Sanguivore and alternative-rock heavyweights, Dinosaur Pile-Up.
Joining them to create a star-studded festival lineup will be ‘A’, Dreamstate, Kid Bookie, Snayx, Mimi Barks, Hell Is For Heroes, Stone Broken, Blackgold, Dead Pony, Urne, Mason Hill and many more.
Festival founders Kai and Sarah Harris said: “We are really excited to announce the first bands for the Takedown Festival 2024 line up! Now expanded to two days, 2024 will be the biggest Takedown Festival ever and we are determined to make it the best yet.
"We have been blown away by the support and feedback we have received since bringing back one of the best-loved events to the south coast earlier this year, including three nominations in the UK Festival Awards, and we are delighted to see Takedown staking its place as one of the key rock festivals in the calendar. The lineup announced so far offers a great range of bands and we’ve got more exciting announcements to come.”
After an eight year hiatus, the festival made a sell-out comeback in April this year with headliners Sleep Token and Skindred and dozens more acts across five stages. The festival moved from its Southampton University roots to the larger Portsmouth Guildhall to become one of the biggest rock events in the festival calendar. Takedown Festival’s comeback is part of a new partnership between Divergent Festivals and The Guildhall Trust.
The triumphant return for Takedown Festival has been topped off with nominations for Best Small Festival, Best Metropolitan Festival and the Grassroots Festival Awards at 2023's UK Festival Awards.
Tickets for Takedown Festival 2024 go on sale on Friday, November 3 at 9am from takedownfestival.com.
On November 18 and December 9, Moonshine Live in Southsea will be hosting Takedown Showcase gigs, giving local up-and-coming acts the chance to win a slot on this year’s festival bill. For more information go to facebook.com/takedownfestivalUK.