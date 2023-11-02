Takedown Festival, the award-nominated independent rock and metal festival, has announced some big names from the scene in its first wave of artists who will be appearing at its 2024 edition.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For the first time ever, Takedown Festival will take place over two days, on Saturday and Sunday, April 13-14, at the Portsmouth Guildhall when it will be headlined by horror-punk icons, Creeper, following the release of their critically acclaimed top 30 album, Sanguivore and alternative-rock heavyweights, Dinosaur Pile-Up.

Joining them to create a star-studded festival lineup will be ‘A’, Dreamstate, Kid Bookie, Snayx, Mimi Barks, Hell Is For Heroes, Stone Broken, Blackgold, Dead Pony, Urne, Mason Hill and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Festival founders Kai and Sarah Harris said: “We are really excited to announce the first bands for the Takedown Festival 2024 line up! Now expanded to two days, 2024 will be the biggest Takedown Festival ever and we are determined to make it the best yet.

Most Popular

Members of the audience at Takedown Festival at Portsmouth Guildhall on April 8, 2023. Picture by Paul Windsor

"We have been blown away by the support and feedback we have received since bringing back one of the best-loved events to the south coast earlier this year, including three nominations in the UK Festival Awards, and we are delighted to see Takedown staking its place as one of the key rock festivals in the calendar. The lineup announced so far offers a great range of bands and we’ve got more exciting announcements to come.”

After an eight year hiatus, the festival made a sell-out comeback in April this year with headliners Sleep Token and Skindred and dozens more acts across five stages. The festival moved from its Southampton University roots to the larger Portsmouth Guildhall to become one of the biggest rock events in the festival calendar. Takedown Festival’s comeback is part of a new partnership between Divergent Festivals and The Guildhall Trust.

The triumphant return for Takedown Festival has been topped off with nominations for Best Small Festival, Best Metropolitan Festival and the Grassroots Festival Awards at 2023's UK Festival Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for Takedown Festival 2024 go on sale on Friday, November 3 at 9am from takedownfestival.com.