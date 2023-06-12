The choir join the cult reggae star in a rousing rendition of I Can See Clearly Now – a tribute to the health troubles Cadogan has faced down in recent years.

Cadogan is a skilled interpreter of other people’s songs, and while she may now be in her seventies the voice remains the same as from her hits in the 1970s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And what a voice it is! Capable of being powerful and oh so smooth, she uses it to great effect.

Susan Cadogan, backed by Emz All Stars at The Lens Studio, Portsmouth, June 9, 2023.

Most Popular

This is followed by the Elvis Presley classic – in fact, they’re all classics – In The Ghetto.

The band, mostly comprised of local reggae legends Emz All Stars, plus a couple more Portsmouth ringers including the ubiquitous Teddy Trumpet and Chloe Red joining the trio of backing vocalists, are well up to the task at hand.

I’m Still in Love segueing into Uptown Ranking is a highlight.

Susan Cadogan, backed by Emz All Stars at The Lens Studio, Portsmouth, June 9, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cadogan often has to rely on a bar stool for support, but this certainly doesn't stop her from commanding the band.

And Bri, the All Stars’ guitarist, reveals a decent voice of his own on a duet of You Know How To Make Me Feel So Good.

Breakfast in Bed and Fever raise the temperature in an already sweltering room with Cadogan announcing: ‘You don’t get old and boring, you get old and sweet like wine!' with a giggle.

It also builds to a finale of her biggest hit – Hurt So Good, again with The Ska Choir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But that’s not it, as there’s still Bob Marley’s Could You Be Loved, which becomes a communal singalong.

Full credit to Emz All Stars for not only bringing Cadogan to Portsmouth under their Rainbow Ark Productions banner, but also for pulling triple time, with their opening set and then backing the choir and Susan too.

Music has the power to evoke many emotions, but rarely has a gig filled me with as much joy as this one did.