The London show, which will see the band playing their first two albums in full – their self-titled debut and its follow-up, What's THIS For...! – takes place on March 12. It sold out in less than a month when tickets went on sale last autumn.

They will play at The Wedgewood Rooms in Albert Road, Southsea, on Monday, March 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four-piece, who emerged in the late 1970s, have touched on post-punk, industrial rock, heavy metal, goth and new wave over the course of their career, and have been cited as an influence by many of the biggest names in rock and metal including Metallica, Nine Inch Nails and Nirvana.

Killing Joke are playing a warm-up date at The Wedgewood Rooms on March 6, 2023, for their sold out Royal Albert Hall show

Most Popular

SEE ALSO: Plastic Mermaids to play The Wedge in Independent Venue Week

The original quartet of frontman Jaz Coleman, Paul Ferguson on drums, Geordie Walker on guitar and bassist Youth, splintered in 1983, with numerous others passing through the ranks and Coleman and Walker the only constants. They reunited in 2008 and have been together ever since. They most recently played in the city in 2012, fittingly it was at The Pyramids Centre – the band infamously recorded in the Kings’s Chamber of the Great Pyramid at Giza in Egypt, with the results appearing on their 1994 album Pandemonium. Last year they released the Lord of Chaos EP, their first new material since 2015’s album, Pylon.

Advertisement Hide Ad