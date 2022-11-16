Diversity will be taking centre stage in Portsmouth next year. Best known for winning the third series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 and making appearances at the first Royal Variety show and the Platinum Jubilee party this year, the troupe have gone from strength to strength ever since – going on many successful tours.

As part of their Supernova tour, the group will be performing across the UK and Ireland, including Nottingham, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Birmingham and London.

British street dance troupe Diversity perform at the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations. Picture: HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

Here is all you need to know about their planned Portsmouth appearance:

When

The show will start at 6.45pm on October 20, 2023. Last month, Ashley Banjo was awarded an MBE for his services to dance, and dance partner Jordan Banjo has hosted several TV shows including two series of The Greatest Dancer on BBC One.

Where

Diversity is performing at Portsmouth Guildhall. The Supernova tour has 66 dates – taking place across 40 towns and cities across the UK and Ireland throughout 2023 and 2024. It follows on from the dazzling Connected tour earlier this year, which sold out.

When tickets go on sale

Tickets for the Portsmouth show will go on presale, via Ticketmaster, from 10am tomorrow. This will last until 9am on Friday.

Music-lovers can access tickets on general sale at 10am on Friday.

Ticket prices

Prices start at £36.75 per adult and range up to £90.75. There will also be a 15 per cent booking fee. Anyone aged under 14 has to be accompanied by an adult over 18.

Diversity recently won the Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment of 2020 at the British Academy Television Awards for their routine on Britain’s Got Talent.

How to buy tickets