Drum and bass, house music all-dayer and open mic ranting all feature in Sam Cherry’s Club Scene

Tomorrow over at Acapulco on Albert Road, rising DJ/producer DJ MB host Closed Circuits 2 from 7.45pm until midnight.

The event will see an array of DJs from across Portsmouth including Stubzy, Stano b2b Milli Cooper, MB b2b Octiv and 2Corners! In terms of drum and bass, expect lots of variety in sub-genres including neurofunk, techstep, jump-up and half-time.

Tickets are £4 and it’s a great opportunity to support rising musicians in our electronic music scene. More details at facebook.com.

Meanwhile for the house-heads this weekend, Love Amplified return to The Pyramids in Southsea tomorrow for an all-day session with GW Harrison (Adobe), Danny Howard of BBC Radio 1-fame, Wheats (Toolroom), Soul Divide (the brains behind Amplified) and resident Gilo (Zeal).

It’s a great selection of DJs coming together as the Portsmouth house scene continues to expand – there will be plenty of driving tech house beats from 3pm until 10pm.

Standard entry will cost £16.50 with more details at fatsoma.com.

For those of you looking for a chilled one this Sunday, from 6.30pm until 10.30pm, Southsea Soulcial bring you the best funk and soul with Motown at The Marmion in Marmion Road. Entry is free with more details at facebook.com.

Monday evening at The Loft in Albert Road, TrashArts host Open Ya Mouth! A free platform for guests to come on their open mic night to present comedy, poetry, hip-hop, storytelling and general ranting. From 8pm until 11pm. More details at facebook.com.

On Monday, you can expect the usual alternative madness with Delight at The Astoria in Guildhall Walk. From 10pm until 2am, with all the essential rock, metal, punk and alternative pop anthems from the past two decades (and beyond!). Entry £4, with more details at facebook.com.

And lastly, at the heavier end of things, on Tuesday from 7pm until 11pm, The South UK Metal and Rock present Earthborn Kings and Hummune with support from Anthropophagite and Aftermath Of An Empire at The Edge of The Wedge in Albert Road. Tickets are £5 from 7pm until 11pm and more details can be found at wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.