Each year, many people give up one of their vices in the name of Lent.

Lent began on Wednesday, March 2 this year, which is also known as Ash Wednesday.

The period of sacrifice takes place over 40 days as those who practise the Christian faith prepare for Easter.

Lent stems from the Old English word Lencten, meaning springtide or spring season, to mark the lengthening of days.

But when does Lent end and why is it celebrated?

Here's everything you need to know:

When does Lent end?

Lent is a Christian tradition but many non-believers take part.

As Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, the 40-day period ends three days before Easter Sunday.

This means that Lent ended on Maundy Thursday (April 14).

Easter always occurs on the Sunday after the Paschal full moon, following the vernal equinox, which took place on Sunday, March 20 this year.

Why does Lent last for 40 days?

For those who practice the Christian faith, Lent is a time of repentance, fasting, and preparing for Easter.

Lent lasts for 40 days until Easter, but this does not include Sundays.

The time reflects when Jesus fasted and suffered in the desert for 40 days and 40 nights.

According to the Bible, Jesus was tempted by Satan during this time but he did not give in.

Christians participate in Lent in a bid to grow closer to God before Easter.

Shrove Tuesday, which is also known as Pancake Day, takes place the day before Lent begins.

The day symbolises when Christians would eat up rich foods such as eggs and milk before fasting.

What do people give up for Lent?

The goal of Lent is about religious and spiritual growth.

Christians who take part will eliminate a practice or vice which hinders their relationship with God, and many use Lent to give up something they over-indulge in.

Those who participate will give up items of luxury or indulgence such as sweets, alcohol, junk food, and meat.

The 40-day period is about growth for most people and they use this time to begin something new, like establishing new friendships or starting a new hobby.

After Lent, some people may continue without the item that they sacrificed.