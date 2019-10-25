Educating Rita at Portsmouth's Kings Theatre: Dates and how to get tickets

Have your say

Tickets have gone on sale for Olivier Award-winning comedy Educating Rita at the Kings Theatre in Portsmouth.

The popular production, adapted into a multi-award-winning film starring Julie Walters and Michael Caine, is coming to the theatre between Monday February 10 and Saturday February 15.

Educating Rita

The new play stars Stephen Tompkinson, best known for television roles in Wild at Heart and DCI Banks, and Jessica Johnson.

READ MORE: Full list of Christmas pantomimes 2019 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Southampton

It follows the story of married hairdresser Rita – played by Johnson – who enrols on a university course in order to broaden her horizons.

Her tutor Frank – Tompkinson’s character – is initially less than enthusiastic about helping her but the pair soon realise that they have a lot to teach each other.

The play is written by Willy Russell and directed by Max Roberts of Live Theatre.

READ MORE: Portsmouth ice rink is returning – opening hours, prices and how to book

How to get tickets

Performances start on Monday February 10 2020, until Saturday February 15.

Shows will start at 7.30pm, with two 2.30pm performances on the Wednesday and Sunday.

To book tickets go to the Kings Theatre website.