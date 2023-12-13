Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds today announce their first UK live performance for 2024 with an intimate headline show at Portsmouth Guildhall.

The former Oasis songwriter and band leader, alongside his brother Liam, will play in Portsmouth on Wednesday, March 20.

He last played in the city when his band headlined Victorious Festival on its Sunday night in 2016.

The Portsmouth show will take place ahead of four huge outdoor performances next summer 2024, including Wigan’s Robin Park, London’s Alexandra Palace Park, Cardiff Castle and Halifax’s The Piece Hall.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will play at Portsmouth Guildhall on March 20, 2024. Picture by Matt Crockett

Fans can look forward to a set of songs including a wide selection of Oasis classics, as well as featuring a cross section of material from Gallagher’s highly successful career as a solo artist with his band, the High Flying Birds.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds recently released new versions of two classic Oasis songs, Going Nowhere and The Masterplan, recorded at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios. Both songs have become mainstays in recent live sets and been met with a rapturous response. The original recorded versions of both tracks appear on Oasis’ B-sides album The Masterplan which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, re-entering the UK albums chart at number two in November.

The announcement comes ahead of Noel’s much anticipated run of sold-out British arena shows this month, kicking off at London’s Wembley Arena tomorrow and concluding at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on December 21. The shows cap off a highly active 2023 for Noel, which has seen the release of the critically and commercially acclaimed album Council Skies, a mammoth 26-date US tour, plus headline outdoor UK shows including Crystal Palace Bowl and Brighton Beach and his band’s biggest ever headline gig to date, a celebratory homecoming show at Manchester’s Wythenshawe Park on the August Bank Holiday weekend.