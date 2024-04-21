Frank Turner at Victorious Festival, August 2017. Picture: Paul Winsdor

​Frank Turner has teamed up with the Music Venue Trust (MTV) for the record-breaking bid to tie-in with the release of his tenth album, Undefeated.

He aims to play 15 solo shows, and to be successful each set must be a minimum of 20 minutes. The current official record is held by American artist Hunter Hayes with 10 shows and before that it was the psychedelic rockers Flaming Lips with eight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The challenge will support grassroots venues and independent record stores across the country.

Frank said: “With nearly 3000 shows under my belt, I’ve never been one to do things by halves or shirk a challenge – I once played all 50 American states in 50 days, for goodness sake. For the release of my tenth studio album, Undefeated, I will be making an attempt at a world record: the most number of shows in different cities in 24 hours.

"It’s not just self-promotion either. We’re working with 13 independent record shops and 15 independent grassroots music venues for the shows, highlighting two bits of the infrastructure of the underground that I care about most. It’s going to be tough, but hopefully fun too. Come down for a show!”

MVT CEO Mark Davyd added: “We are delighted to support Frank Turner's attempt to set the official Music Venue Trust world record for the most gigs played in 24 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the help of FREENOW black cabs, Frank will be criss-crossing the nation hitting some of the country's finest grassroots music venues for an action-packed day which promises to set the global standard for dedication to live music.”

The 500 mile trip will start at Jacaranda in Liverpool at 12.30pm on Saturday, May 4, before taking in Huddersfield, Leeds, Sheffield, Chesterfield, Nottingham, Birmingham, Leamington Spa, Leighton Buzzard, London, and Kingston.

He finishes with four shows in his home county on Sunday morning – firstly Aldershot, then 9am at Staggeringly Good Brewery in Portsmouth with Pie & Vinyl, before The Railway in Winchester, and finishing at The Brook in Southampton at midday.