Yep, the Christmas Covers party is back. This typically raucous affair also raises money for Rowans Hospice and Music Fusion. And after last year’s date was bumped over to February thanks to Covid, it is back in its traditional slot. That delay, though, did gift us the incongruous sight of organiser Rusty Sheriff channeling Led Zep’s Robert Plant singing Slade’s Merry Xmas Everybody two months too late…

‘I won't be doing that again,’ says Rusty with a wince. ‘Doing Robert Plant has been my toughest to date –doing Freddy (Mercury, his 2019 turn) was no small feat, but having to really aim for some notes, oh my! That was a toughie. This year is a direct result of that – I've tried to go as easy as possibly vocally,’ he laughs.

Since the first covers party in 2010, it has become something of a cherished annual event. Bands are given 15 minutes or three songs to do their best/worst with. It has led to some glorious high concepts, like a condensed recreation of Pink Floyd’s Wall, U2’s Achtung Baby stadium tour and The Beatles’ famous rooftop gig.

Rusty Sheriff as Robert Plant singing Slade at The Christmas Covers gig, February 2022 (delayed by Covid). Picture by Paul Windsor

Rusty’s own band Friday Night Weird Dreams will become ‘Iaaaan’, which he admits, ‘doesn't really give you much. They're a ’90s indie band from Manchester – and we're going with the classic live songs. There's lots to pick from because they were, and are, very popular. We wanted to go with bangers which really worked back in the day. We've got a couple of closet indie lads in the band who are going to do the wardrobe for us.’

Of the other acts, there’s Shrekultura, exploring the hitherto unforeseen cartoon ogre/Brazilian thrash crossover: ‘They're the guys who did Michael Bolton Wanderers last year, and they were great. They were my surprise act of last year’; Dinosaur Jr Jr, ‘which is going to be an amp and wig-fest, I would imagine,’ adds Rusty.

Glorious Bulletheads, Halliwell, Horseflies, also join them on the bill, and an act newly created for the night, Chrismush Bird.

The night will be compered by ‘everyone’s favourite postie’, and former Wedge Comedy Club host, Dinga.

‘As the man of a million fabulous suits, I've tasked him to get a nice Christmas suit,’ adds Rusty, ‘and I have no doubt he will rise to the occasion.’

One of the nights’ rules is that acts aren’t allowed to repeat songs already which have already been covered, but as Rusty admits, 12 years in: ‘It's getting tougher and tougher to remember which songs have already been done! I always say to myself, make an Excel doc, but it's too boring and I always forget.’

The night will also feature the Mega Raffle with prizes donated by dozens of local creatives, events and businesses – from Icebreaker Festival to the new indoor skate park, a one-off guitar pedal from circuitbenders, T-shirts from Sea Dog printers and many more.

‘We have loads of really generous donors,’ adds Rusty, ‘people just get in touch and say do you want this?’