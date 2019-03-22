Funk, a big-beat revival for Rowans Hospice and No More Durty Water and reggae legend Lee Scratch Perry in Club Scene with Sam Cherry

Starting everything off this week, DJs Mike Jackson (Kassia resident, AILA Records) and Shbaz (Monkey Love Stunt Team) bring the heat at Acapulco, Albert Road tonight as they go back-to-back with nothing but the funk!

Playing funk, disco and hip-hop all around Portsmouth, these two will bring the chilli-con-carnage from 8pm until 1am! Entry is free so it’s a big bonus for those looking for a cheap night out.

Meanwhile over at The Wedgewood Rooms tonight, The Breakdown 20 will celebrate all things big-beat and old schools breaks. Expect plenty of ravey warehouse vibes as four-to-the-floor kick-drums are thrown out for plenty of rolling funky drum breaks, and it’s all in aid of Rowans Hospice and No More Durty Water.

The line-up includes Plump DJs, Jed Nugget, Simon Heartfield, George Spence, Batts, Fly Mix and Mr Foot from 8pm until 2am. Tickets are £10 with more details at wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.

Tomorrow at Acapulco on Albert Road, DJ Warren returns with his free residency Loco, promising a vibe-filled evening of retro soul, funk, disco, house and tasty Balearic grooves from 7pm until 12.30am.

On Sunday, The Wedgewood Rooms, also on Albert Road, has a very special guest in the form of dub/reggae legend: Lee Scratch Perry! Regarded as an innovator for his dub production techniques, he is still performing at 83!

His newer material explores the deep themes of extra-terrestrials, judgement, justice, corruption and self-proclamation. Expect plenty of sub-bass, dub-delays and hype as an absolute Jamaican legend graces Portsmouth. Very exciting indeed! Tickets cost £22.50, doors 7.30pm until 11pm. wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.

Next Thursday, Beats and Swing continue their momentum at The Wedgewood Rooms with the return of The Dub Pistols and special guests The Ragga Twins and Tom Mayhem.

Expect a top notch evening of drum and bass, reggae, ska, punk and of course dub! Dub Pistols are still touring their last album Crazy Diamonds but you can expect their extensive selection of bangers to be performed! Tickets cost £16, doors 7.30pm until 11pm. More details at wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.