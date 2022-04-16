Future Folk nights return to Portsmouth, with sets from Electric Eden and Megan Linford

The evening which was started and co-hosted by folk artist and promoter Megan Linford back in 2019 has seen performances by some of the finest folk, roots, Americana and country acts from the local area as well as musicians from across the pond and beyond.

By popular demand, Megan is relaunching the evening and has confirmed three new nights in April, May, and June of this year at the Square Kitchen in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth.

Megan says: ‘I’m so passionate about the music scene in Portsmouth, and I love the city, but as a young folk musician I never really felt like I had a place in the scene, and there was never really anywhere for someone like me.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘We created Future Folk to provide a platform for emerging folk and roots artists to play their music and its success blew us away and showed us that we were on to something.

‘I am so excited to be bringing it back to a new location in the heart of the city and the Guildhall is not only a fantastic concert venue but has some lovely intimate spaces such as the Square Kitchen which are perfect for events like Future Folk.

‘We are looking forward to hosting both new and established artists and audiences and to continue to raise the profile of a genre that has always been a part of the city’s musical DNA.’

Singer-songwriter Megan Linford will be opening the Future Folk evening on April 19

Megan is opening the first night on Tuesday, April 19, with a headline set from Electric Eden. Tickets £3 on the door. Music starts at 8pm with doors opening from 7pm.

Future Folk is co-Hosted by The Guildhall Trust at Portsmouth Guildhall.