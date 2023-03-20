On April 1, Port Solent is set to host a spooktacular Ghostbuster-themed charity event, run by the Portsmouth Ghostbusters, from 10am-4pm.

Lisa Fowler from Port Solent said: ‘If you are a Ghostbuster fan and want to meet other like-minded people, this is going to be a truly memorable event. Come in costume and join in!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car leaves fans stunned on flying visit to Portsmouth

The Ecto-1, the Ghostbusters car, will be visiting Port Solent for the event.

Most Popular

The event, raising funds for Cancer Research UK, promises to be one of the biggest Ghostbuster gatherings on the South Coast, outside of a convention. The star of the event is the screen-accurate Ecto-1 parked on site which visitors are invited to pose and take pictures with, whilst making a donation to Cancer Research UK.

With free parking and plenty of shopping, eating, and drinking options, the event promises to be an entire day of fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad