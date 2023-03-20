News you can trust since 1877
Ghostbuster meet-up and fundraiser at Port Solent will see film fanatics raise money for Cancer Research

Film fans are invited to ready their proton packs ahead of a fundraising event at Port Solent.

By Elsa Waterfield
Published 20th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 1 min read

On April 1, Port Solent is set to host a spooktacular Ghostbuster-themed charity event, run by the Portsmouth Ghostbusters, from 10am-4pm.

Lisa Fowler from Port Solent said: ‘If you are a Ghostbuster fan and want to meet other like-minded people, this is going to be a truly memorable event. Come in costume and join in!’

The Ecto-1, the Ghostbusters car, will be visiting Port Solent for the event.
The Ecto-1, the Ghostbusters car, will be visiting Port Solent for the event.
The Ecto-1, the Ghostbusters car, will be visiting Port Solent for the event.
    The event, raising funds for Cancer Research UK, promises to be one of the biggest Ghostbuster gatherings on the South Coast, outside of a convention. The star of the event is the screen-accurate Ecto-1 parked on site which visitors are invited to pose and take pictures with, whilst making a donation to Cancer Research UK.

    With free parking and plenty of shopping, eating, and drinking options, the event promises to be an entire day of fun.

    To find out more visit facebook.com/groups/portsmouthghostbusters.

