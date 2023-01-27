The bill so far consists of Sad Boys Club, local favourites Dutch Criminal Record and Manchester’s Corella, plus The Delights, Coax and Spangled, and is headlined by The K’s.

Founder Billy Fitzjohn said: ‘We’re proud to be coming back for another edition of Golden Touch. And we’re freezing our ticket price at £15 again – I think it’s important during the current cost of living crisis that music is as accessible as possible so we try to be as mindful as possible. The Wedge holds a very special place in our hearts so it’s great to be able to come back and start making this a tradition.’