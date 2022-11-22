New Orleans-based saxophone player Jimmy Carpenter was due to play in Chidham Village Hall, near Chichester, this Friday.

The show had already faced scheduling problems when it was discovered the gig clashed with the England vs USA group match of The World Cup.

WemsFest promoter Mark Ringwood said: ‘We had already taken all possible steps not to conflict with the World Cup fixture between England and the USA by delaying the performance start time and arranging the screening of the game, but heard on Monday that a gas leak has been reported.

American saxophone player Jimmy Carpenter

Most Popular

‘Whilst this is being investigated in the 200-year-old building we can't have heating on whilst the public is present. We have a duty to keep our audience in a comfortable state which can't be guaranteed, so we've sadly had to cancel.’