Havant centre keeping live music scene alive and well by showcasing local artists and groups
A HAVANT venue is keen to showcase the work of local artists as part of its mission to keep the town’s live music scene thriving.
The Pallant Centre’s spring programme kicks off on April 9 with folk and Irish reel band The Courtiers, back by popular demand.
Covid safety measures are still in place at these live music events, including capping numbers to aid social distancing.
However, the venue is keen to showcase local artists and community groups.
The support slot is used to shine a light on choirs and other groups, and the team at The Pallant Centre want to get in touch with more groups looking to perform at a lovely event this year.
Those who belong to such groups are invited to get in contact by emailing [email protected]
For tickets and gigs, visit diellemusic.com/gigs.
Tickets are also available from The Pallant charity shop behind Havant’s Waitrose store.