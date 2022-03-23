The Pallant Centre’s spring programme kicks off on April 9 with folk and Irish reel band The Courtiers, back by popular demand.

Covid safety measures are still in place at these live music events, including capping numbers to aid social distancing.

However, the venue is keen to showcase local artists and community groups.

The Courtiers perform at Saturday Night at the Pallant.

The support slot is used to shine a light on choirs and other groups, and the team at The Pallant Centre want to get in touch with more groups looking to perform at a lovely event this year.

Those who belong to such groups are invited to get in contact by emailing [email protected]

For tickets and gigs, visit diellemusic.com/gigs.

Tickets are also available from The Pallant charity shop behind Havant’s Waitrose store.

