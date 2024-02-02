Things to do: Ice Breaker Winter Festival returns to Southsea with more than 80 bands set to perform
A returning music festival will take over Southsea this weekend, with performances from more than 80 bands and artists on offer - here’s everything you need to know.
Ice Breaker Festival, winter edition, will return to the city on Saturday, February 3 from 2.00pm at various venues in Albert Road and Elm Grove. Dozens of stellar acts have already been announced with some mystery headliners set to be revealed. Here is everything you need to know ahead of time.
Where will it take place?
Ice Breaker Festival is spread across a number of Southsea venues in Albert Road and Elm Grove. These are:
The Wedgewood Rooms and “The Edge of the Wedge”
The Vaults
The Lord John Russell
The Loft
The One Eyed Dog
The Deco
Back to The Belgrave
Who is performing at the festival?
Here is the full line-up of acts set to perform at Ice Breaker Festival 2024:
At the Wedgewood Rooms:
Seething Akira
The Bottom Line
Fake Empire
WYNT
Tash Hills
Calum Lintott
Blood Red Sky
Lobster Pot
At The Edge of the Wedge:
Body Crisis
Bottomless Brunch
Animalia
Our Propaganda
Belmondo
Salvo
Young Pine
Rotaries
Summoners
At The Vaults (Stage 1):
Secret Headliner
Van Gosh
The Machete
Marley Blandford
Owen Vincent
Jimmy Herrity
Oxygen Thief
Josh Hazelden
Pilot Light
Florrie Ransom
The Vaults (Stage 2):
Currls
Frankie Knight
Peach Season
Fast Trains
Conor Clements
The Quills
Joe Johnson
Eloise Carter
James Matthew
At The Lord John Russell:
Mayfield Record’s Band
The Strides
Mackenzie Galaxy Thief
Bertie
Armstrong
Nature TV
Southerlies
Sidetracked
Emillia
The Macs
At The Loft:
Sabres
Buds.
Wytch Pycknyck
Get The Water Cloud
Captain Trips
Joe Perfect and The Champagne Socialists
Austen Showers
Paris Blue
Sculpt
Rats! Rats! Rats!
At The One Eyed Dog:
DJ’s
South Coast Ghosts Fugitive Orchestra
Sins
N.O.M.A.D
Myriad
Jordan Duke
Archie Mac
Erin Newman
Tea With Florence
Hooch
At The Deco:
Thuum
Morass of Molasses
Earthborn Kings
Yur Mum
Gnarlah
Aand?
Helestios
Beige
Wrex
Averted
Scab
We Know John
How to get tickets:
Tickets are available to buy here on the festival's website, or they can be bought on the day at The Vaults on Albert Road for £25.