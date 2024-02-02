Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ice Breaker Festival, winter edition, will return to the city on Saturday, February 3 from 2.00pm at various venues in Albert Road and Elm Grove. Dozens of stellar acts have already been announced with some mystery headliners set to be revealed. Here is everything you need to know ahead of time.

Where will it take place?

Ice Breaker Festival is spread across a number of Southsea venues in Albert Road and Elm Grove. These are:

The Wedgewood Rooms and “The Edge of the Wedge”

The Vaults

The Lord John Russell

The Loft

The One Eyed Dog

The Deco Back to The Belgrave

Fugitive Orchestra are among the acts set to delight crowds.

Who is performing at the festival?

Here is the full line-up of acts set to perform at Ice Breaker Festival 2024:

At the Wedgewood Rooms:

Seething Akira

The Bottom Line

Fake Empire

WYNT

Tash Hills

Calum Lintott

Blood Red Sky

Lobster Pot

At The Edge of the Wedge:

Body Crisis

Bottomless Brunch

Animalia

Our Propaganda

Belmondo

Salvo

Young Pine

Rotaries

Summoners

At The Vaults (Stage 1):

Secret Headliner

Van Gosh

The Machete

Marley Blandford

Owen Vincent

Jimmy Herrity

Oxygen Thief

Josh Hazelden

Pilot Light

Florrie Ransom

The Vaults (Stage 2):

Currls

Frankie Knight

Peach Season

Fast Trains

Conor Clements

The Quills

Joe Johnson

Eloise Carter

James Matthew

At The Lord John Russell:

Mayfield Record’s Band

The Strides

Mackenzie Galaxy Thief

Bertie

Armstrong

Nature TV

Southerlies

Sidetracked

Emillia

The Macs

At The Loft:

Sabres

Buds.

Wytch Pycknyck

Get The Water Cloud

Captain Trips

Joe Perfect and The Champagne Socialists

Austen Showers

Paris Blue

Sculpt

Rats! Rats! Rats!

At The One Eyed Dog:

DJ’s

South Coast Ghosts Fugitive Orchestra

Sins

N.O.M.A.D

Myriad

Jordan Duke

Archie Mac

Erin Newman

Tea With Florence

Hooch

At The Deco:

Thuum

Morass of Molasses

Earthborn Kings

Yur Mum

Gnarlah

Aand?

Helestios

Beige

Wrex

Averted

Scab

We Know John

How to get tickets: