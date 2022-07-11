Hallan headlined The Wedgewood Rooms stage

Icebreaker Festival Summer 2022: 13 pictures from the Southsea music event

ALBERT Road and beyond was transformed into a live music mecca with more than 80 acts performing on 11 stages for the first ever summer Icebreaker Festival at the weekend.

By Chris Broom
Monday, 11th July 2022, 10:48 am
Updated Monday, 11th July 2022, 10:50 am

Hundreds of music fans headed to Southsea and packed out sweltering venues including The Wedgewood Rooms, The Wine Vaults, Back To Belgrave and The Deco.

The event aims to highlight the best in up-and-coming and unsigned acts.

Hotly-tipped indie band Hallan headlined at The Wedge, but there was something for most music-lovers, from the hip-hop of Stratz and Joe Burger, to roots from Waif and Stray, vocal powerhouses Mary Red and Hannah Reem, and much more.

The festival will return for its regular winter edition in its traditional spot at the end of January.

The crowd packed into The Wedgewood Rooms at Icebreaker Summer Festival, July 9, 2022

Les Black of Fake Empire, penultimate band of the day at The Wedgewood Rooms

The audience getting into it

Hallan's frontman Conor Clements

