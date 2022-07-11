Icebreaker Festival Summer 2022: 13 pictures from the Southsea music event

Hundreds of music fans headed to Southsea and packed out sweltering venues including The Wedgewood Rooms, The Wine Vaults, Back To Belgrave and The Deco.
The event aims to highlight the best in up-and-coming and unsigned acts.
Hotly-tipped indie band Hallan headlined at The Wedge, but there was something for most music-lovers, from the hip-hop of Stratz and Joe Burger, to roots from Waif and Stray, vocal powerhouses Mary Red and Hannah Reem, and much more.
The festival will return for its regular winter edition in its traditional spot at the end of January.