Isle of Wight Festival 2023: Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams announced as headliners, acts, tickets, when, dates
HEADLINERS have been announced for the upcoming Isle of Wight festival.
Music-lovers have already pencilled the dates in their diaries, but now they have much more to look forward to.
Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams are set to headline the historic music event.
Other acts are also set to perform on the day. Here is all you need to know:
Headliners
The Isle of Wight festival takes place between June 15 and 18 next year.
Britpop legends Pulp will play the festival for the first time in 12 years, after teasing fans about upcoming live shows on Instagram.
They will be headlining on the Main Stage on June 16.
George Ezra will be the main attraction on Saturday, June 17, performing his brand of infectious, sunshine-pop, including festival anthems ‘Budapest’, ‘Shotgun’, ‘Green Green Grass’ and ‘Paradise’.
The Chemical Brothers will be closing the show on June 17.
They are a duo that redefined the concept of live electronic music, bagging six UK Number 1 albums, four GRAMMY awards and a reputation for a transcendent live experience.
Robbie Williams will be making his Isle of Wight festival debut as the final act on Sunday, June 18.
His high-octane live set-up and unmatched showmanship recently received rave reviews from The Guardian, The Times and Rolling Stone UK.
Robbie’s latest album, XXV, topped the UK Album Chart and earnt him his 4th Number 1 album.
Speaking about performing at the festival, he said: ‘There is something magic about a British festival…us Brits know how to bring the energy.
‘I am thrilled to be headlining the iconic Isle of Wight Festival, it’s a real honour. I can’t wait.’
Tickets
Tickets go on general sale this Friday at 9am.
Barclaycard and Three customers get an exclusive pre-sale window which starts on Wednesday.
It will cost £215 for a weekend with or without camping.
If you’re a resident of the Isle of Wight, tickets will cost £160, with students being charged £190.
Teenagers, from 13 to 17, can buy tickets for £190.
Infants aged two and under are free, and children aged three to 12 will be charged £7.50.
All prices are subject to booking charges.
Further ticketing information can be found here.
Disabled access tickets have to be purchased through Ticketmaster, with further information here.
Other announced acts
Rock icons Blondie – with a career spanning 40 years – are also announced as part of the line-up.
Sugababes, who wowed Victorious Festival this year, will also perform over the weekend.
Sophie Ellis-Bextor is returning to Seaclose Park after an outstanding set in 2021.
Fresh of his wonderful performance on Southsea Common, Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder will also greet the Isle of Wight crowds.
Pop rock band Scouting For Girls have joined the bill alongside OneRepublic, the GRAMMY-nominated band behind hits such as ‘Apologise’, ‘Counting Stars’ and ‘Love Runs Out’.
James Bay, who last performed at the festival in 2018, returns to perform hits from his three acclaimed studio albums.
Multi-million selling singer/songwriter Niall Horan will be making his island debut.
Effervescent pop star Anne-Marie will entertain crowds with singalong friendly hits including ‘Rockabye’, ‘2002’ and ‘Ciao Adios’.
Festival promoter John Giddings said: ‘We’re thrilled to announce this line-up today and welcome truly iconic artists to the island in June.
‘From era-defining bands and electric live performers, to chart toppers and fresh new talent, the Isle of Wight Festival line-up showcases an exciting array of talent spanning 40 years of music.’
The full list of acts announced today include:
Anne-Marie
Blondie
Courteeners
Echo & The Bunnymen
Ella Henderson
Example
Gabrielle
Gang of Youths
George Ezra
Groove Armada DJ
Human League
James Bay
Manic Street Preachers
MIKA
Niall Horan
N-Dubz
Oh My God! It’s The Church
OneRepublic
Pulp
Robbie Williams
Sam Ryder
Scouting for Girls
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Sugababes
The Chemical Brothers
The Enemy
The Reytons