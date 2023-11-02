Isle of Wight Festival 2024: The Prodigy, Pet Shop Boys and Green Day announced as headliners
and live on Freeview channel 276
Headlining Friday night’s Main Stage is pioneering English electronic group The Prodigy. Entertaining crowds with their iconic electronic anthems for over three decades, the Firestarter hitmakers continue to be one of the UK’s musical pioneers. They have sold more than 25m records, scored seven consecutive UK number one albums, and won numerous awards including BRIT, MTV VMA and EMA, Kerrang, and more.
On Saturday, Pet Shop Boys will headline with “Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live”. The legendary duo will perform tracks from their extensive catalogue that has earned them 22 UK Top 10 singles, and an Outstanding Contribution To Music award at the 2009 BRIT Awards.
American punk-rock heroes Green Day will close the main stage on Sunday night. The five-time Grammy Award winners and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, who have sold more than 75 million records globally, will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their breakthrough album Dookie and the 20th anniversary of American Idiot at the festival.
Other big names announced today include Suede, The Streets, Beverley Knight, Crowded House, Simple Minds, McFly, Keane Blossoms, The Darkness, Toyah and Robert Fripp and Zara Larsson.
And closing the weekend, Jo Whiley brings her 90s Anthems to the Big Top on Sunday.
Festival promoter John Giddings said: “We’re thrilled to announce our 2024 headliners today and to continue to showcase a truly exciting array of talent for next year’s Festival. From globally-recognised and pioneering artists, to chart-topping talent and rising stars, we can’t wait to welcome everyone to the island next year. Fans should stay tuned for more news soon!”
Barclaycard and Three customers can be first in line with exclusive pre-sale access from now – Thursday, November 2, at 1pm.
Adult weekend tickets cost £269.95; students and teens (13-17): £225.95; older child (9-12): £14; younger child (3-8): £8.40 and two-and-under are free.
Tickets are on general sale from Monday, November 6 at 9am from www.isleofwightfestival.com.
VIP Ticket Packages are available through Mark Butler. Visit markbutler.co.uk for more information.