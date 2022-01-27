It's A Sin cult club night returns with special guests Foxer, at The Gaiety, Southsea

Portsmouth alt-rock band Foxer, from left: Jack Mitchell (drums), Roy Ludford (bass) and Chris Peace (guitar, vocals)

The long-running night was at The Wedgewood Rooms for a decade, playing Britpop, retro and classic floor-fillers from the 1980s and ’90s. DJ Lemon will be returning to provide the tunes.

Frontman of the Portsmouth alt-rock trio, Chris Peace says: ‘It’s been three years since Foxer played an actual gig in front of people physically in the same room.

‘Since then there have been a few changes. I was doing things on my own for at least two years, writing, recording and doing some solo shows.

‘It was around July last year that original members Roy Ludford (was guitar, now bass) and Jack Mitchell (drums) returned to reignite the old flames.

‘I had been doing an album that was comprised of material that had been kicking around for a while and have a good half an album recorded.

‘Once the others were back in we naturally started playing about with some fresh sounds so as far as the album goes this year should, hopefully, finally see it done with an interesting plot twist.’

‘We got asked to do It’s A Sin by Carl (DJ Lemon) for Christmas time, I don’t know if they’ve had bands at Sin before so I guess it’s a bit special!

‘But inevitably, that got rescheduled due to the dreaded Covid and now here we are, optimistic it will actually happen this time.’

They’re at The Gaiety on South Parade Pier, on Friday January 28, from 7pm-1am. Tickets £10. Go to book.events/itsasin.

