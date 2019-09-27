Jason Donovan is coming to Portsmouth Guildhall - here's how to get tickets

Pop star Jason Donovan has announced a show in Portsmouth.

The Australian singer, who started out playing Scott Robinson in soap opera Neighbours, is coming to the Guildhall next year.

The show will be part of his Even More Good Things 2020 tour which is marking the 30th anniversary of his debut album Ten Good Reasons.

Featuring hits Too Many Broken Hearts, Sealed with a Kiss and the duet with Kylie Minogue Especially for You it was the best selling album in the UK in 1989, with sales of over 1.5 million.

The mammoth 52 date tour will see Donovan play shows up and down the country during 2020, including a stop at Portsmouth Guildhall on Saturday, October 24.

He said: ‘The EMGR tour is a real opportunity to make people feel good.

‘You can’t beat a live band, and the interaction with an audience. I like to create a show which is not just about singing songs, I like people to come into my world through the music, the stories the visuals and feel they’ve got to know me a little more personally.

‘The music becomes a sentence in which my life is the complete story. My shows are almost autobiographical in a way.

‘From my Doin Fine tour in 1990 to Ten Good Reasons in 2016 and throughout my musical stage career, performing live has been a pivotal part of my professional growth.

‘I get such a rush, and energy from a live audience - it’s like a drug - it’s something that inspires me and even today, sometimes scares me. The anxiety before going onstage is palpable and it’s this energy alone that is almost addictive in a way and keeps me coming back for more.’

Tickets for the tour go on general sale on Monday, September 30, but pre-sale is available now by clicking this link here.