​The Canadian singer-songwriter started releasing albums in the 1960s, her folk songs soon finding an audience. In the following decade she became a huge star with a string of platinum-selling – and critically acclaimed – albums including Ladies of The Canyon, Blue and Court and Spark.

Over the years she experimented with a variety of styles, also becoming a renowned environmental activist.

When she was struck down with a brain aneurysm in 2015, it seemed her performing days were done. But just this month she played her first live show in more than 20 years at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington State with an all-star cast lining up to pay homage. However, with nothing else planned, we are unlikely to see any more live shows – particularly in the UK.

Rumer will perform in Both Sides Now: Joni Mitchell Reimagined at New Theatre Royal on July 6, 2023

But a group of UK-based musicians have created their own top-flight tribute to Mitchell. With backing from Stefan Redtenbacher’s Funkestra seven star singers worked on the project, Both Sides Now: Joni Mitchell Reimagined, which was released as an album in February.

They have since played a packed out show at the famed Ronnie Scott’s in London and are coming to Portsmouth’s New Theatre Royal next week.

Among the vocalists in the live show are Mim Grey (who has worked with Sir Paul McCartney, Tom Jones), Mike Mayfield (Ed Sheeran and Jessie J) and up-and-coming singer Jana Varga.

Also part of the ensemble is platinum-selling, double Brit nominee Rumer.

Rumer. Photograph by Alan Messer

‘I got to know Stefan Redtenbacher's Funkestra in the last year. They're just a really wonderful bunch of musicians – they're more of a community really which works together and plays together a lot.

‘Stefan's idea for the Joni Mitchell project was something which sprang out of something organic, and he invited me to be a part of it. I was happy to join them and get to know them better.’

With her 2010 debut Seasons of My Soul, Rumer created a huge smash, featuring the massive single Slow. She has gone on to release four more albums – three of them covers albums, earning her a reputation for her soulful reinterpretations.

Rumer at The Wickham Festival on Friday 07/8/22

Since the pandemic has waned, Rumer has made a conscious decision to embrace collaborations.

’This year I've really wanted to be more collaborative. I recently did a tour with Paul Heaton – I stepped in and did Jacqui's parts.’ Heaton’s musical partner Jacqui Abbot was forced to step down on doctor’s orders. ‘So I've been kind of jumping up and being collaborative all of this year.

‘I've been meeting people and making new friends, and making new musical buddies – I've enjoyed working with them so much I'm putting on a big show in London with them – a full-length show in December.’

The Joni Mitchell project has been very much part of that spirit for her.

‘The Both Sides Now show is so beautiful, the Ronnie Scott’s show felt like it went so quickly because there are so many great singers, and the material, people already know and love it. And the musicianship is wonderful – these are guys who play together so much, there's a shorthand between them and a relationship there that is a real vibe. It really feels like an inclusive experience, like we're sharing a communal thing.

‘The other really nice thing about it is that you get the camaraderie, and just to sit with other women! It's much more of an ensemble, and I enjoy being part of that.’

Rumer also bonded with acclaimed blues vocalist Jo Harman on the project. Harman was originally slated to be at the Portsmouth show, but just last week gave premature birth to twins. While mother and twins are reportedly doing well, she will not be returning to the stage just yet.

‘I love Jo – I was gutted she couldn't do Ronnie Scott’s [either] but she obviously had a really good excuse. We get on like a house on fire, and I get on with all of these women. It's really unusual to be able to spend time together like this and to collaborate, it's such a beautiful thing to make friends. I wish Jo lived around the corner from me, I'd be round there all of the time!

‘It's lovely meeting people who are similar to you and have similar passions and interests. It's just all the joy of that community and all of the spirit of friendship – that's what people are going to feel when they come to the show.’

Having released three albums covering men’s work (Boys Don’t Cry focused on ‘70s/80s male songwriters followed by This Girl's in Love (A Bacharach & David Songbook), and most recently Nashville Tears (The Songs of Hugh Prestwood)) has it been nice to reinterpret a woman's work?

‘Obviously Joni Mitchell is part of the musical wallpaper – she's always been there. We underestimate her impact and her influence. As she's getting into her twilight years, I think it's natural that we should be looking to pay our respects to great artists and trailblazers like that – before they die!’

On the album she sings Amelia from Hejira and Don’t Stop The Sorrow from The Hissing of Summer Lawns. How did they pick the songs for the album and show?

‘I just said: “This album, these songs, this album, these six songs,” or whatever. I think I went through about seven albums. In the end I said: “Stefan pick whatever you want!” because there were so many to choose from. She's had so many eras that I find interesting – I like The Hissing of Summer Lawns/Court and Spark era, and I think I probably listened to her Blue album too many times. Hejira I love. It's just fun to do. You can't really reinvent Joni Mitchell because she's already kind of reinvented herself. But we can pay tribute and enjoy the music and create an experience that pays respect.’

Last year Rumer also joined Woman To Woman – the acclaimed album and touring project of Beverley Craven, Judie Tzuke and Julia Fordham – as a special guest.

‘That was a really good experience for me. They asked me and I thought, I've never really done harmonies with anybody, so I thought that would be a really cool skill to learn.

‘I've always wanted to be a backing singer to see what that's like too. I thought it would be a really interesting challenge – again, less pressure, but it was a really good experience for me in many ways.

‘They're all so different. It was really nice to make friends in particular with Judy Tzuke – we wrote songs together, and I made good friends with Frank, the saxophone player in the band.

’Post-Covid, I've been trying to say yes to things out of curiosity – we went through a chaotic and uncertain time, I thought: Go sing, wherever! It doesn't have to be with an agenda, it doesn't have to be with anything to promote, just go sing!

‘As a singer you don't want to be out of practice, you want to keep the wheels greased and keep playing. If you keep doing things, whether it's Woman to Woman or Funkestra, or whatever, you meet people and that's been really nice, making new friends and new songwriting connections.’

Rumer is now working on the follow up to Nashville Tears in what will be her first album of originals since 2014’s Into Colour.

‘I've been working on music and writing songs – I feel like I've turned a corner, like I've broken through a barrier with that. There was a lot of resistance – I've been very much in the "mum mode”.’ She has a six-year-old son. ‘If someone told you in the middle of doing three loads of laundry that you've got to write a song, it doesn't work.

‘I'm getting to that point now where my son's old enough that I can leave him alone for a bit longer. But the first three or four years I was very much devoted to those early years and making sure I was around as much as possible.

‘I've done the homages to Bacharach and Hugh Prestwood and all of that, but I do think those were good projects for me for loads of other reasons in terms of growth, development, learning from the masters.

‘Much as I've taken a long time to write an album, I do feel like I've done some decent work in the meantime!’

And she reveals that she has recorded a new demo just that morning, shortly before speaking with The Guide.

‘I really like it – I'm really pleased with it, so I feel like I've got something special. It's really exciting when you write something and you know it's special. I haven't felt like that in a long time. I'm getting more confident.’

There is no release date as yet, but Rumer’s confidence in the new songs is clear: ‘All of the material's got to show me a theme, it's all sort of emerging...’