The ‘Learn to Play’ weekend events provide opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to take up a free music lesson

The ‘Learn to Play’ weekend events provide opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to take up a free music lesson on their chosen instrument.

The event in Portsmouth – at the PMT store in Fitzherbert Spur, Farlington, on October 7-8 – is open to all, regardless of age, experience and background.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It aims to inspire, encourage and enable both new and lapsed musicians to enjoy the benefits of playing a musical instrument and start or reignite their musical journey.

During the pandemic, reports illustrated what a lifeline music provided for people’s health and wellbeing; many turned to music to help them cope with enforced isolation and a staggering one million people took up an instrument during the lockdown period.

Most Popular

The knock-on effect of the pandemic is still being felt with conflicting pressures on school senior managers, and consequently delivery of school music provision still suffering.

A survey carried out by the Incorporated Society of Musicians revealed that more than two-thirds (68%) of primary school teachers and more than a third (39%) of secondary school teachers reported a reduction in music provision as a direct result of the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sonali Banerjee, Music for All’s General Manager, explained: “The past few years have been challenging for many and the effects of the pandemic are still being felt with the music industry being hit in so many ways.

"Our ‘Learn to Play’ weekend is needed now more than ever - It extends opportunities to individuals wanting to try an instrumental lesson for free at their local participating venue.”

According to new research published by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, data shows people’s appetite for new and different music continues to grow.

During 2022, three in five people (60%) said they were looking for ways to positively fulfil their interest in the performing arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among younger people, more than three quarters (77%) were doing something to further their interest – and four times more likely to teach themselves an instrument.

Furthermore, University of Edinburgh researchers recently reported a link between learning a musical instrument in childhood and improved cognitive skills in older age.

Banerjee added: “Through the ‘Learn to Play’ events we aim to inspire and support as many people as possible in experiencing the unique joys and benefits of learning to play an instrument which could turn into a lifetime of enjoyment.

"We welcome all age-groups and particularly encourage youngsters who may not have the opportunity to experience music lessons at school, to come along and try out an instrument of their choice.

“Music-making is a form of self-expression, a therapeutic tool and provides a channel for creative energy; in children, numerous benefits have been identified – enhancing intellectual, social, language and literacy skills as well as building cultural knowledge.