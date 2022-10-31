Pre-sale tickets will be available later this week as the singer behind songs like Hello and All Night Long will play in an open air concert next June.

Lionel Richie’s music is part of the fabric of popular culture with more than 125 million albums sold worldwide. Richie has won an Oscar, a Golden Globe, four Grammy Awards, and most recently, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Class.

Expect hits galore with top performer Lionel Richie

This year, he received the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song by the American Library of Congress, and is the 12th recipient of the prestigious award.

On June 27, Richie will perform at Broadlands, the mid-Georgian estate situated in picturesque parkland by the River Test near Romsey in Hampshire.

Countess Mountbatten of Burma, owner of Broadlands Estate said: ‘We are delighted that Senbla are bringing a performer of Lionel Richie’s calibre to Broadlands.

‘The event will bring people from all over the country to Broadlands and will no doubt benefit local businesses with a welcome boost after three challenging years.’

Ollie Rosenblatt of promoters Senbla said: ‘In what has been a tumultuous time in the UK over the last few years, we are so excited to be bringing back the incomparable and brilliant Lionel Richie to the UK and present him at the wonderful Broadlands.

‘This is without doubt going to be an amazing night full of fun, bringing a smile to many.’