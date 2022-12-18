Merry Xmas Everybody hitmakers Slade to play Hampshire date on Christmas tour

And the band, led by founding guitarist Dave Hill are back on the road this Christmas, with a date at Engine Rooms in Southampton on Tuesday, December 20.

Over their 56 year history, the band has perfected their blend of pop, rock'n'roll, outrageous flamboyance and pure fun, racking up 23 top 20 singles, including six number one smash hits. Slade's catalogue of hits are synonymous with the glam era – Take Me Bak 'Ome, Mama We'er All Crazee Now, Cum On Feel The Noize, Gudbye T' Jane, and many more.

The current band features John Berry who joined in 2003 on lead vocals, bass, acoustic guitar and violin, John has also played Bass with Mud, The Sweet, Screaming Lord Sutch, The Tremeloes, Bay City Rollers and The Rubettes. Sharing lead vocals and keys is Russell Keefe, with Alex Bines on drums. Go to engineroomssouthampton.co.uk.