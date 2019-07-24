More than 50 acts confirmed for music festival set to fill 7 Hayling Island venues

Have your say

VENUES are gearing up to host the biggest music festival Hayling Island has ever seen.

With more than 50 acts confirmed, Hi Fest 2019 looks set to have something for everyone as it takes over pubs and bars this weekend.

The festival is free for all to attend on Saturday and Sunday, with funds being raised throughout to benefit the Hayling Island Lions.

Last year, under the name Hayling Island Folk and Acoustic Festival, the event supported the Stroke Association and hundreds of people turned out.

It returns to the island this year with a different name but with the same community focus.

Kevin Swinburn, festival organiser, said: ‘It’s free and in support of the local community, Hayling Island becomes a musical island.

‘There’s a diverse range of music, lots of goodwill and really nice, supportive venues.’

With music starting from midday both days, local artists and bands from a variety of genres will be able to showcase their talents, including sets from Southsea Skiffle Orchestra, Spinnaker Shanty and plenty more.

Kevin added: ‘I hope it will be a massive community event, it is the biggest music festival on the island ever.’

Venues hosting bands throughout the weekend will be The Lifeboat Inn, The Olive Leaf, Hayling Billy Pub, The West Town Inn, Ralphs Wine Bar, Virdee’s and Pebble Beach Café.

To see the full line up and set times at each venue, search for the Hi Fest 2019 group on Facebook.