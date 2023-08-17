News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Music retro: How I ended up on stage with punk legends The Damned at The Pyramids in Southsea

Music photographer Paul Windsor recalls how he ended up on stage with a bunch of punk legends.
By Paul Windsor
Published 17th Aug 2023, 10:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 10:59 BST
The Damned playing at The Pyramids in Southsea in November 2016. Pictured is: Dave Vanian. Picture: Paul WindsorThe Damned playing at The Pyramids in Southsea in November 2016. Pictured is: Dave Vanian. Picture: Paul Windsor
The Damned playing at The Pyramids in Southsea in November 2016. Pictured is: Dave Vanian. Picture: Paul Windsor

The Damned were always – and still are – one of my favourite punk bands.

I saw them at The Locarno in Arundel Street, The Guildhall , even the Fulham Greyhound pub in London,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Can you pick up the cheese?” asked The Damned’s then tour manager Craig Duffy, who lived in Southsea at the time. He was referring to a slab of “Blue Monday” from Alex James, the Blur bassist-turned-farmer and cheese maker for the band.

The Damned playing in Guildford in November 2016. Picture: Paul WindsorThe Damned playing in Guildford in November 2016. Picture: Paul Windsor
The Damned playing in Guildford in November 2016. Picture: Paul Windsor
Most Popular

    So, the next day I was on my way to Guildford to photograph The Damned who were on their 40th Anniversary tour of debut album Damned Damned Damned and delivering cheese – how very rock n roll!

    I was delighted to hear a few days later that the band would like to use a few of the pictures I took for their forthcoming Live In Margate album.

    "We need pictures of the keyboard player Monty and drummer Pinch”, explained Craig. I explained that this can be quite difficult from the photographers’ pit.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    "That's okay, come down to the soundcheck and take some standing on the stage,” said Craig.

    And so in November 2016, I recall nervously introducing myself to guitarist Captain Sensible as I stepped on to the stage of The Pyramids in Southsea.

    A few minutes later the band started playing and all of a sudden I was photographing a band I used to see when I was at school whilst they were soundchecking. It was certainly one of the most surreal experiences of my life.

    Related topics:Craig DuffySouthseaLondon