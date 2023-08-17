The Damned playing at The Pyramids in Southsea in November 2016. Pictured is: Dave Vanian. Picture: Paul Windsor

The Damned were always – and still are – one of my favourite punk bands.

I saw them at The Locarno in Arundel Street, The Guildhall , even the Fulham Greyhound pub in London,

“Can you pick up the cheese?” asked The Damned’s then tour manager Craig Duffy, who lived in Southsea at the time. He was referring to a slab of “Blue Monday” from Alex James, the Blur bassist-turned-farmer and cheese maker for the band.

The Damned playing in Guildford in November 2016. Picture: Paul Windsor

So, the next day I was on my way to Guildford to photograph The Damned who were on their 40th Anniversary tour of debut album Damned Damned Damned and delivering cheese – how very rock n roll!

I was delighted to hear a few days later that the band would like to use a few of the pictures I took for their forthcoming Live In Margate album.

"We need pictures of the keyboard player Monty and drummer Pinch”, explained Craig. I explained that this can be quite difficult from the photographers’ pit.

"That's okay, come down to the soundcheck and take some standing on the stage,” said Craig.

And so in November 2016, I recall nervously introducing myself to guitarist Captain Sensible as I stepped on to the stage of The Pyramids in Southsea.