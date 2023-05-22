New imaging camera at Queen Alexandra Hospital will help improve patient experience

A state-of-the-art ‘SPECT CT Gamma Camera’ has been installed in the hospital’s Nuclear Medicine department and will mean patients can expect faster scan times and clearer images, helping speed up diagnoses for a range of conditions.

The gamma camera, along with some new 3D imaging equipment, is typically used to help clinicians investigate a range of conditions and diseases such as cancer, kidney and lung disease, dementia and Parkinson’s disease, as well as testing the suitability of donors for renal transplants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Williams, superintendent radiographer in nuclear medicine at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, said: ‘We look after a large range of patients in our department. Many are for the assessment or diagnosis of cancer, and the addition of some new 3D imaging equipment will enhance this service.

‘Nuclear medicine is a particular type of medical imaging, where radioactive injections are followed to specific organs within the body, using a special scanner.

Most Popular

‘Although our previous scanner served us well for many years, we were unable to perform some types of scans. This new gamma camera will mean patients can expect shorter scan times, which is often important with elderly patients and those who are anxious.

‘We will also be able to introduce new techniques such as whole body 3D imaging for bone metastases, and quantification which will give additional diagnostic information and in turn improve patient care.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad