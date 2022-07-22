Since The Pyramids in Southsea closed at the start of the pandemic, the city has been missing a mid-size performance space for standing gigs.

The first concerts set to take place in the new space confirmed as Craig Charles’ Funk & Soul Club and The Blockheads.

By essentially creating a box within the Guildhall’s larger auditorium, a smaller and more intimate performance space will be created which has a very different look and feel for customers and the artists performing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Box is a new 800 capacity venue inside Portsmouth Guildhall. The first gig to be held in there will be The Blockheads on November 20, 2022

Chief Executive Officer of The Guildhall Trust and The Box, Andy Grays said: ‘We are delighted to be launching The Box within Portsmouth Guildhall.

‘I have had several conversations with promoters over the past year who were taking some fantastic artists elsewhere because there wasn’t a space within the city with the right capacity to suit their needs.

‘With The Box we hope to have solved that problem for them whilst also creating a clear route of progression for emerging talent who are building their following in Portsmouth which is great news for the city’s music scene!’

The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Show will be at The Box, Portsmouth, on March 31, 2023

Up first in The Box on November 20 will be The Blockheads, who will perform their classic songs including What a Waste, Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, Hit Me with Your Rhythm Stick and Reasons to be Cheerful, Part 3.

Formed in 1977 and originally fronted by lead singer Ian Dury, the band has continued to perform since Ian’s death in 2000.

The band still boasts original members Chaz Jankel (guitar and keyboards), Mick Gallagher (keyboards and piano) and John Turnbull (vocals and guitar) and their new lead vocalist is to be announced.

Following that, March 31, 2023 will be Craig Charles’ Funk & Soul Club.

Craig’s BBC 6Music Funk and Soul Show was born in 2002 and has since broadcast live every Saturday night with an assortment of emerging talents and classic gems, earning him global support and recognition as one of the UK’s foremost funk and soul tastemakers.

With interest from several regional and national promoters, further concerts are set to be announced soon.