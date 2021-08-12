New weekly music club night Neu Waves comes to Southsea in September

Langkamer headline the first Neu Waves club night at The Loft, Southsea on September 9

Neu Waves is a celebration of emerging artists, to be held every Thursday, at The Loft above The Kings pub in Albert Road, described by its founders as ‘a passion-project born out of a desire and passion for live music, and a bonding of kindred minds throughout lockdown.’

West country rockers Langkamer headline the launch night with support from Brighton jazz-punks Opus Kink and Portsmouth act Making Eyes.

The brainchild of promoters Sam Leadbetter (Calamity Cratediggers) and Ella Ash (Missing) they aim to bring together the local community and creative scene.

Sam says: ‘Lockdown gave us time to think about what we wanted to do as promoters and to plan something.

‘I've been talking to the guys at The Loft about booking shows in there sporadically, as and when, and they mentioned that they were looking to get some more regular things in there on a permanent basis, so that pricked my ears.

‘I'd always thought it would be cool to do a club night, like an old NME-style live music club night, where people could go week-in, week-out and know there's going to be some interesting new live bands or artists, some of them they'll like, some they won't, some they'll remember seeing here, five years later, when they've become superstars...

‘Both mine and Ella’s passion with regards to alternative music, is around new music, so we wanted to find a way to get that into the city. With standalone shows it's not always that easy.

‘With bands who've only released a couple of singles or an EP, it doesn't necessarily warrant a headline show in Portsmouth and it's really hard to sell.

‘We wanted to establish a night that stood on its own, and people begin coming to the night, we hope, trusting they're going to hear some interesting new music, and not necessarily solely on the basis of who's performing.’

They also want to connect with the local student population as well as the regular gig-going population.

‘We want it to appeal the local Southsea/Portsmouth gig-going crowd who've been supporting our shows over the last couple of years anyway, but also trying to tap into that elusive student audience – they're definitely out there!

‘There are definitely people coming to Portsmouth to do degrees who like going to see live music too.’

To that end they’re also working with the university and colleges, to nurture and develop creative talent across the artistic spectrum by providing opportunities to students of photography, music engineering, graphic design and other creative fields to work on ‘live’ projects and build their experience of the industry.

‘We're trying to find innovative ways of working and to build this relationship,’ adds Sam.

They aim to put the tickets on sale at around £5-7, with 30 per cent of for NHS staff and students, but entry to the opening night is free if you sign up to their mailing list.

‘The Kings has been really supportive and they’re helping financially too. I think they get that these things don't just “happen”, and if you want something to build, it takes time and money.

‘It makes something like this much more feasible. And I think for The Loft and The Kings it brings a new customer base and it's mutually beneficial to everyone involved.’

Each night will also feature local DJs from Unmade Radio, Calamity Cratediggers and Missing.

Neu Waves plans to run weekly from Thursday, September 9.

Tickets for the launch event and future nights are now available at skiddle.com.

For more information go to facebook.com/neuwavesportsmouth.

