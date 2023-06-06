It somewhat undercuts the mournful ballad, A Little Crazy, but 'Hey, we need entertaining too,' laughs Nicole Atkins, as a smattering of people take to the floor (the honours are eventually split between two couples).

The New Jersey native is on her first tour with Bad Seed drummer (also ex-The Cramps, Sonic Youth, and a myriad others) and some-time writing partner, Jim Sclavunos, ostensibly for their long-gestating album of duets. His credits appear on several of her albums as a writer and performer. There’s been the occasional one-off live appearance, but this is their debut tour together.

Unfortunately, while the album has been completed its release date remains in limbo with only a two-track single showcasing the fruits of their labours so far.

Nicole Atkins and Jim Sclavunos at The Edge of The Wedge, Southsea, June 5, 2023. Picture by Paul Windsor

Halfway through the UK tour, this is the first night they're playing as a trio, having lost a guitarist and bassist, so it’s the first time on this run where Atkins has to pick up her guitar again and she confesses to being ‘terrified’.

Sclavunos suggests the musicians were kidnapped by aliens, but the more prosaic truth is that Atkins could only afford to employ them as far as the London date, which is a sad indictment of the current financial situation for many touring acts.

Still, with Sclavunos behind the kit and Davey Horne on keys, she needn’t worry – they sound just fine.

The first half of of the set is dominated by material from Atkins’ solo albums, from the elegaic ode to her home, Neptune City, via the crooning title track of Goodnight Rhonda Lee, to the propulsive Domino, and a rocky Mind Eraser, which she introduces with: ‘People often ask me what this song’s about, I tell them it’s my “Oasis song” – it means nothing.’ Miaow!

Nicole Atkins and Jim Sclavunos at The Edge of The Wedge, Southsea, June 5, 2023. Picture by Paul Windsor

In the second half, Sclavunos swings his mic stand around to join Atkins on several of the tracks, his rich, gravelly voice providing a counterpoint to her sultry tones.

The pair have a clear, relaxed camaraderie – joking with each other, which extends to the audience as they share stories and odd asides (and why they’ll be playing two sets in Birmingham, which could lead to a new line in merch...).

The duets are often deliciously dark – the two obviously bring something out in each other.

After thanking us for being their ‘workshop study focus group’ for this trio format, Atkins and Sclavunos both leave their instruments and come to stage front for the final number. Accompanied only by Horne’s keys they sing the A-side to their single, a cover of Tom Waits’ Strange Weather.

Made famous by Marianne Faithfull, it could have been written for them. Standing side by side, sometimes singing the haunting lyrics direct to each other, sometimes out to us (complete with fierce eye contact from Sclavunos), it is a wonderful, proper performance.