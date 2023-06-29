​Fabio, who calls himself the Pianist Without Borders, travels the world to play public pianos – to date he has played on more than 1,000 of them.

And he is coming to Portsmouth as part of Ports Fest. This year, the city’s annual celebration of arts and culture is placing three pianos around the city for people to play on from June 28 to July 2. The pianos will be at Cascades Shopping Centre, the Historic Dockyards, and Portsmouth International Port. Visit them on June 29 or 30 and you may be lucky enough to catch Fabio on the ivories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will also be performing a concert with teenage piano sensation Alanna Crouch at Portsmouth Grammar School on June 30 from 7pm.

Fabio Tedde - the pianist without borders

Most Popular

Fabio who was born on Sardinia, Italy, tells The Guide: ‘I love travel – I've been travelling most of my life and ever since I started I have played more than 1,040 public pianos around the world.

‘I realised the world is like my house, so I called myself the Pianist Without Borders because I don't believe in borders. The name matches my personality – it's who I am.’

The musician moved to the UK in 2001.

‘I make money as a musician in London, and then whenever I have free time I just travel and give free concerts around the world.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabio is a passionate believer of the liberating power of music when he plays in public.

‘It's magic – it's unbelievable. First of all, it's very powerful because there's no money involved, and that's what I love most about these public pianos.

‘And I also think it's best playing on the street, freely, without any thinking about making money. It takes you to the next level, which is hard to understand, but once you do, it's very powerful. And you meet all kinds of amazing people.

‘There is much more purity in playing like this than on any stage.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspired by his father Mario Tedde, also a renowned pianist and accomplished composer, Fabio took lessons from a young age, but gave them up to teach himself and now he performs his ‘own compositions and freestyle. I'm the opposite of a classically trained musician!’

He has played in numerous bands over the years, and can still often be found busking in London.

‘I've been playing on the underground since 2003 and in the summer I like to play on the streets. I also play at a five-star hotel in Hyde Park – I play there every week, and I do weddings and private events. I play seven days a week. I'm very busy all the time.’

However it is clear that his heart lies in playing in public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It's very important, we need more music and art around the world. Every community needs a place where they can share music and art and whatever talent they have to keep this world alive.’