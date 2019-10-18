Portsmouth Comic Con reveals first guests for 2020 - with Harry Potter theme also announced

Portsmouth Comic Con will be back next year and it is going to be celebrating female heroes as well as the magical world of Harry Potter.

The event will be returning to the Guildhall once again, taking place on Saturday, 2, and Sunday. 3, May 2020.

Portsmouth Comic Con will return in 2020. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

With Wonder Woman 1984 set to be released next year, Portsmouth Comic Con will be highlighting the remarkable array of female superheroes in the industry.

As well as the best of comics, film, TV and pop culture entertainment for aficionados, fans and families alike.

On the Saturday there will be a special focus on the creation and development of some of the best-loved female characters in the world of comics and film.

Visitors can celebrate some of the strongest and most inspirational characters created including Black Widow, Captain Marvel, Supergirl, Catwoman, Storm, Gamora, Scarlet Witch and many more through a range of international guests, panels, exhibition, cosplay and film.

While the Sunday will feature a magical ‘World of Witchcraft and Wizardry’ theme, celebrating the fantasy novel and film worlds of Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, Excalibur and many more.

With a host of costumed characters, props, games, workshops and separate child and adult cosplay parades hosted on GoGeek Events’ School of Wizards stage.

There will also be the return of the impressive Artists Alley and incisive panels, interactive fun in the form of VR experiences, robots, retro and board gaming plus cosplay, exhibitions, displays, workshops and a Comic City packed full of merch and collectables.

Portsmouth Comic Con, which is the largest event of its kind in the south, has announced the first of the guests who will be appearing at the 2020 edition.

If you go down to Artists Alley you will be able to see Janet K Lee, the co-creator of the Eisner-winning graphic novel Return of the Dapper Men.

She has also illustrated the Marvel Comic adaptations of the Jane Austen novels, Emma and Northanger Abbey as well as six other books and anthologies.

Janet is currently working on the graphic novel Sky Island, the second of the adventures of a girl named Trot and her surfing cat.

Also joining the line-up is Katie Schenkel, a Chicago-based comic writer best known for the werewolf comic Moonlighters and the critically acclaimed children’s graphic novel, The Cardboard Kingdom.

For Star Wars fans there will be the opportunity to have photos and autographs with Pam Rose who played Leesub Sirln, a Qiraash in Chalmun’s Cantin in Episode IV A New Hope.

Rose’s acting career began in 1968, whilst working in a casino in Brighton, she was offered her first role in Oh! What a Lovely War. She went on to enjoy a busy film and TV career spanning over 40 years, appearing in several episodes of the iconic series, Space 1999.

A range of day session tickets are on sale now with a super early bird discount if you buy before the end of October with fantastic value tickets for the full weekend also available.

With many sessions a sell-out each year, visitors are advised to book now to avoid disappointment - either by clicking this link here or by callling 0844 847 2362 (calls cost 7p per minute + network access charge).