Portsmouth cult music heroes Cranes announce hometown gig at The Wedgewood Rooms to celebrate 30 years of Forever album

Portsmouth music legends Cranes have announced they are reforming and playing a hometown gig to mark the 30th anniversary of their cult classic album Forever.

Chris Broom
By Chris Broom
Published 18th May 2023, 10:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 10:14 BST

Last month the band announced they would be playing a gig at EartH Theatre in London on October 14 to mark the occasion, which swiftly sold out.

But they have today also announced they will be playing at The Wedgewood Rooms in Southsea on Friday, October 6.

Formed in mid-1980s Portsmouth by the brother and sister duo of Jim Shaw (drummer, keyboardist, guitarist, programmer) and Alison Shaw (vocalist, guitarist, bassist), Cranes first appeared in 1986 with Fuse, the now highly sought-after cassette album.

Promo shots of Portsmouth band Cranes from 1993. The band are reuniting to mark the 30th anniversary of their Forever album and playing a hometown gig at The Wedgewood Rooms on October 6, 2023Promo shots of Portsmouth band Cranes from 1993. The band are reuniting to mark the 30th anniversary of their Forever album and playing a hometown gig at The Wedgewood Rooms on October 6, 2023
    Variously labelled as dream-pop, shoegaze and gothic rock, the band stood out through Alison’s distinctive, often childlike vocals.

    Their debut album Self-Non-Self followed in 1989, and, with the addition of Mark Francombe (guitarist, keyboardist, bassist) and Matt Cope (guitarist) caught the attention of legendary DJ John Peel, who invited them to record two sessions for his show in 1989 and 1990.

    This line-up would go on to record multiple albums for major label affiliate Dedicated including the epic Wings of Joy and the much-loved, Forever.

    Robert Smith from The Cure is a fan, remixing the single Jewel from Forever after inviting Cranes to join him on the mammoth 1992 Wish tour. Jewel still has the distinction of being the last single by a Portsmouth band to crack the chart’s top 30 – it reached 29 in 1993.

    Promo shots of Portsmouth band Cranes from 1993. The band are reuniting to mark the 30th anniversary of their Forever album and playing a hometown gig at The Wedgewood Rooms on October 6, 2023Promo shots of Portsmouth band Cranes from 1993. The band are reuniting to mark the 30th anniversary of their Forever album and playing a hometown gig at The Wedgewood Rooms on October 6, 2023
    After Francombe and Cope left the band in the late-90s, the Shaws set about creating their own `dadaphonic´ label, releasing three well-received albums that led them into more ambient and electronic territory, and touring with a new selection of additional musicians.

    However, they have been on hiatus since releasing their 2008 self-titled album.

    The classic line-up are back together again to celebrate Forever’s 30th anniversary as well overseeing the release of some archival recordings including the first ever release of the John Peel sessions, which are available to preorder now from their Bandcamp page.

    Tickets for The Wedge date go on sale at 10am Friday, May 19. Go to wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.

