The hotly-anticipated date, at The Wedgewood Rooms on March 6, has been billed as a warm-up for the band’s sold-out show at The Royal Albert Hall in London on March 12.

As instructed, fans were poised to buy tickets from the venue or the band’s websites, or online vendors Seetickets or Ticketweb when they went on sale at 10am. But disappointed fans were posting by 10.10am that tickets had already sold out. Some reportedly had success from Seetickets in the following minutes, but they were also quickly gone.

The four-piece, who emerged in the late 1970s, have touched on post-punk, industrial rock, heavy metal, goth and new wave over the course of their career, and have been cited as an influence by many of the biggest names in rock and metal including Metallica, Nine Inch Nails and Nirvana.