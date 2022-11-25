I’m transported to 1935 and the only previous time Portsmouth Grammar School has performed A Christmas Carol as its annual festive production. The Portsmouth Evening News describes it as ‘an exceptionally good performance’. The Portsmuthian writes the cast and crew are to be ‘heartily congratulated on the enthusiastic approval of their audiences’. I jump forward 87 years but find myself stuck in time as I shower the same praise on the 2022 production of Charles Dickens’ timeless masterpiece at the New Theatre Royal.

Not only has PGS jettisoned their traditional musical they have also taken on a gritty David Edgar adaptation of Dickens’ novella. This includes appearances by Dickens and his friend John Forster and, as if Scrooge’s miserable existence isn’t gloomy enough, a number of interludes outline the horrific working conditions and suffering for children throughout the 1800s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Returning to our mutual friend The Porthmuthian in 1935, he declares ‘it is difficult to do justice to individual members of so large a cast.’ And this is true for this year’s show in which nearly 50 pupils from years eight to 13 - backed by the technical team of pupils operating the lighting and sound - bring their skill, energy and passion to the stage.

Edward Bailey takes the lead role as skinflint Scrooge in Portsmouth Grammar School's production of A Christmas Carol at the New Theatre Royal. Picture: Portsmouth Grammar School

Most Popular

But Sami Littlefair and Scarlette Guilfoyle as Dickens and Forster lead us expertly through proceedings as actors and narrators, Edward Bailey’s Scrooge is a pacing, brooding presence throughout and the standouts for me are three of the ghosts in Emma Curtis, Dawn Sands and Alessia Penfold. The scene where Marley’s ghost struggles with the chains which bind him is well choreographed and very powerful.

A touch of pantomime is brought to proceedings through Mr and Mrs Fezziwig (Lorcan Bonser-Wilton and Emily Farrar) and there is a powerful crescendo - passionate and comedic - as Bob Cratchit (Max Budgen) finally listens to Mrs Catchitt (Freya Stevens) and stands up for himself with a last-scene, door-slamming rant at Scrooge, missing the fact that the skinflint has changed his ways, offering not only a pay rise but help for Tiny Tim (Alex Stone).

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show continues on Friday and Saturday night (November 25 and 26) and tickets are available from the New Theatre Royal website

Lorcan Bonser-Wilton and Emily Farrar bring a splash of colour and a touch of pantomime as Mr and Mrs Fizziwig in Portsmouth Grammar School's production of A Christmas Carol at the New Theatre Royal. Picture: Portsmouth Grammar School

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Budgen seeks compassion as Bob Cratchit in Portsmouth Grammar School's production of A Christmas Carol at the New Theatre Royal. Picture: Portsmouth Grammar School