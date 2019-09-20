Portsmouth Guildhall announce second Jack Whitehall show after tickets sell out in minutes

Tickets for Jack Whitehall's show in Portsmouth sold out in minutes as eager fans rushed to snap them up.

The comedian and actor announced this week that he would be coming to our city on Monday, October 21, for a warm up show for his arena tour Stood Up.

The tickets for the show at Portsmouth Guildhall sold out within 30 minutes of going on general sale this morning.

However the venue announced in a tweet that the comedian is adding a second show in the city – a matinee performance taking place earlier on October 21.

Portsmouth Guildhall tweeted: ‘Tickets for Jack Whitehall at Portsmouth Guildhall have now SOLD OUT! However, Jack has just added ANOTHER SHOW - we are now selling tickets for a matinee on the same day. Get yours now before they go.’

Tickets have gone on sale now – and are available here and cost £34.84 each.

The matinee will take place at 4pm on October 21.

Announcing the tour, Whitehall said: ‘I couldn’t be more thrilled to be going back out on the road. There’s no feeling like standing up on stage in front of an arena full of strangers, and still being able to hear your dad heckle you.’

This is not the first time the comedian has come to Portsmouth for a show, he also played the Guildhall in January 2017.

After adding a second date in the city he tweeted at the time asking fans for suggestions for what he could do in Pompey as he was ‘making a weekend of it’.

Staff at the Spinnaker Tower and Mary Rose Museum have both invited the star to visit them.

Rich Thomas replied: ‘Go to Gunwharf Quays or to Albert Road for a curry!’

Since his last visit to Portsmouth, Whitehall has starred in Travels With My Father with his dad Michael Whitehall on Netflix with the third season having just premiered.