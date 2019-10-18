Portsmouth Guildhall to host 'mini ravers' Halloween festival featuring Spider-Man, Frozen, and Paw Patrol characters

A HALLOWEEN festival for 'mini ravers' is coming to the Guildhall.

Mini Ravers, a club night aimed for children under 12, is holding its first festival for its Halloween event on Thursday October 31, running from 12pm to 3pm.

The night will allow children to meet their favourite characters including Spider-Man, Elsa from Frozen, and Chase from Paw Patrol.

A bouncy castle, a tuck shop, and face painters will be at the festival to keep children of all ages entertained.

Mini Ravers’ club nights for children have toured across ten cities in the UK, including Southampton and Brighton, after being set up by Express FM DJ Liam Howes in 2017.

The Pompey Live host said: ‘Me and my friend Liam Muns had the idea after we became dad’s about two and a half years ago.

‘We had both DJ at clubs that did nights for under-18s, and we thought why not offer something for parents with younger kids.

‘The idea is for parents to come and dance with their kids.’

Adults can also attend Mini Raver events, which have a no-alchohol policy.

The club night will hold its first event in Gosport on Monday October 28 at QD’s Live Lounge, in 111 West Street, Gosport, from 3pm to 5pm.

Mini Ravers, which has previously held events at Popworld, in King Henry I Street, aims to hold club nights in the Guildhall six times a year.

Tickets for the Halloween festival are available from the Guildhall box office with admission costing £7.75 for adults, £9.75 for children under 12, and £3.75 for babies under the age of one.