Portsmouth music chart-topper Harrison Rhys to headline Guildhall Studio
He may have only just turned 16, but Harrison Rhys is already an experienced hand on the Portsmouth music scene.
He first played to an audience at nine – albeit at a school assembly – but a year later he was making his debut at Victorious Festival.
He has since played numerous gigs around the region and been releasing original material.
The Real Me, the title track of his debut EP, broke records when it topped the local music chart at Express FM for six weeks.
Mostly performing solo up to now, Harrison’s new band makes its debut at this gig. And the band is a family affair – with Harrison’s uncle Adam Emberson on keys and granddad Andy Emberson on drums.
The line-up is completed by guitarist Glen Knipe and Cameron Soper on bass. Glen has played in bands with Andy since the’80s, while Cameron is a producer at Horndean’s ChartHouse Studios, and has worked on several of Harrison’s tracks.
Harrison says: ‘Most people down my mum's side of the family play music – they're all quite musical, and they were all trying to get me gigs and supporting me.
‘This is going to be our first gig together though. Rehearsals have been going really well – we've got one more rehearsal before the gig, but I definitely think we're ready.’
Harrison’s new single Forever Young is released today.
Support at the gig comes from Isobel Wannell, Camal Jam and Sahara.
Harrison Rhys is at Guildhall Studio, Portsmouth on Friday, March 4. Go to portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.
