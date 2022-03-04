Portsmouth music chart-topper Harrison Rhys to headline Guildhall Studio

Harrison Rhys in Portsmouth on October 1 2021, Photo by Tony Palmer

He first played to an audience at nine – albeit at a school assembly – but a year later he was making his debut at Victorious Festival.

He has since played numerous gigs around the region and been releasing original material.

The Real Me, the title track of his debut EP, broke records when it topped the local music chart at Express FM for six weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mostly performing solo up to now, Harrison’s new band makes its debut at this gig. And the band is a family affair – with Harrison’s uncle Adam Emberson on keys and granddad Andy Emberson on drums.

The line-up is completed by guitarist Glen Knipe and Cameron Soper on bass. Glen has played in bands with Andy since the’80s, while Cameron is a producer at Horndean’s ChartHouse Studios, and has worked on several of Harrison’s tracks.

Harrison says: ‘Most people down my mum's side of the family play music – they're all quite musical, and they were all trying to get me gigs and supporting me.

Harrison Rhys, centre, is playing the Guildhall Studio, Portsmouth with his band on March 4

‘This is going to be our first gig together though. Rehearsals have been going really well – we've got one more rehearsal before the gig, but I definitely think we're ready.’

Harrison’s new single Forever Young is released today.

Support at the gig comes from Isobel Wannell, Camal Jam and Sahara.

Harrison Rhys is at Guildhall Studio, Portsmouth on Friday, March 4. Go to portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron