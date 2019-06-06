Portsmouth, Southsea and Fareham events for Thursday and Friday

John Jenkins by Karl Rudziak. On loan from Portsmouth Football Club.
Here are our top picks

EXHIBITION: The D-Day 75 theme continues with an exhibition of 12 portraits (picture above) of D-Day veterans commissioned by the Prince of Wales. Portsmouth Museum 10am-5pm.

ROOTS: ​​​​​​​More than 50 members of the Conservatoire Folk Ensemble will squeeze into this arts centre to play everything from classical to ska. Ashcroft Centre, Fareham, tonight 7.30pm.

STAGE: Based on the hit animated film, Madagascar – The Musical follows all your favourite friends as they escape from Central Park Zoo, New York. Kings Theatre, Southsea, until June 9.

RECITAL: Richard Moore, the sub-organist at Guildford Cathedral, gives a recital on this famous old organ. It’s free but any donations will go to the church’s organ fund. St Mary’s Church, Fratton, tonight, 7.30-8.30pm. 

THEATRE: A rare outing for Agatha Christie’s Black Coffee play featuring Hercule Poirot in a production by Fareham Musical Society. Tickets £15 and £13. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, 7.30pm tonight and tomorrow. 

RAMBLE: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road, Hilsea, for a guided walk on Hilsea Lines taking you through Foxes Forest. New walkers must arrive early to register. Hilsea, 10.30am today.