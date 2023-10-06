Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After several years as a solo act Simon Kent bonded with musician Jo Womar over a shared love of ’80s synth-driven post-punk.

Magnetic Skies was originally born as a studio-driven project for the pair, but over time has become a fully-fledged, four-piece live band.

"I just started writing with Jo and we both loved all of the electronic stuff, but it was all studio – we weren't going to do anything live,” recalls Simon.

Magnetic Skies. Picture by Scott Chalmers

“We did three EPs in 2020 and they seemed to go down quite well, and we started discovering that there's quite a lot of underground synth stuff around Europe and America, so without really looking for it we got into a loop with this synth community and it really encouraged us.

"Then we did a couple of gigs – Jo's not a live performer really, well she certainly wasn't! – but we did these two 15 minute sets, one at a festival and one over in Chichester, and she really enjoyed it, and I enjoyed it again.”

The duo had been preparing to play The Loft in March 2020, a gig which never happened thanks to the pandemic. They eventually played there in October 2021, which turned out to be their first gig as a four-piece.

In the interim they had hooked up with guitarist Carlos Aguilar from Mexico and drummer Lenin Alegria from Chile, who had both recently settled in London, through social media.

Magnetic Skies. Picture by Scott Chalmers

“We reached out on a social group on Facebook: ‘We're putting a band together, it's like Kraftwerk, Depeche Mode, New Order, sort of stuff’. It's hard to find people who really click but they both did – it was right place at the right time.

“In 2021 we started writing more songs featuring the full band. It's still very synth-led but it's got those 'band' aspects.”

Since then they’ve supported Altered Images and done several dates with Heaven 17 and are starting to hit their stride as a live act.

“We've played with Heaven 17 three or four times now and it's always brilliant and of course they sell out, so we get to play to lots of people! It's those communities and just getting to know people and getting yourself known in the scene. We've been asked to play Liverpool and Manchester with the album, but it's just not financially feasible to go there at the moment. To get the album's sound right live, there's a lot of gear involved, so it's a big task to get somewhere like that.”

Although the band have yet to actually release their debut, Simon says he’s already written three-quarters of the second with a view to recording it over winter.

And the newest members will be putting their stamp more on the new material.

"We're not like a jamming band. I demo the songs, run them past Jo so we come up with the core of it, but their input is growing. I try not to touch what they do as far as possible, so then they're getting something out of the process as well.

"It's got a different vibe and a different sound and it's darker than what we're doing now,” says Simon of the new material. “This album is a nice introduction to Magnetic Skies.”