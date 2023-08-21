News you can trust since 1877
Country on the Coast, the highly anticipated annual country music festival, has announced that it will return for a fourth year – and they are looking for artists to take part.
Chris Broom
By Chris Broom
Published 21st Aug 2023, 13:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 13:23 BST
Funky Sole Line Dancing Club puts Country on the Coast festival-goers through their paces at The Gaiety on South Parade Pier from April 21-23, 2023. Picture by Emma TerraccianoFunky Sole Line Dancing Club puts Country on the Coast festival-goers through their paces at The Gaiety on South Parade Pier from April 21-23, 2023. Picture by Emma Terracciano
Funky Sole Line Dancing Club puts Country on the Coast festival-goers through their paces at The Gaiety on South Parade Pier from April 21-23, 2023. Picture by Emma Terracciano

Set to take place on April 13-14 next year, at The Gaiety on South Parade Pier in Southsea, the festival promises two days of non-stop country music, dancing, delectable country cuisine, and refreshing drinks.

With a focus on longevity and aiming to provide the best experience for attendees with the changing economic climate, the festival is going to be two days next year instead of this year’s three, with a more concentrated lineup of live music performances.

Country on the Coast’s organisers say they remain committed to showcasing the very best country music talent from around the world.

Hannah Roper, founder and creative director of the festival said: "Country on the Coast has always been about celebrating the rich tapestry of country music while creating an immersive experience for our attendees. By refining our format for 2024, we are ensuring that we can continue to deliver exceptional live performances, energetic dancing, and a wide array of country-inspired culinary delights. We are excited to welcome both loyal fans and newcomers alike to celebrate the best of country music at South Parade Pier."

    Artist applications are now open for performers who wish to be a part of Country on the Coast 2024. For more details, interested artists can visit their Facebook and Instagram channels @countryonthecoastuk or apply at tinyurl.com/3b2rsrsu.

    As a token of appreciation for their unwavering support, all previous attendees have been sent an email offering early access to tickets plus a little thank you – they are advised to check their inboxes for this exclusive opportunity!

    Early bird tickets are now available at £30 for Saturday, £25 for Sunday, or £45 for the weekend, ultimately rising to £40, £30 and £60, respectively. Secure your spot now by visiting: book.events/gaietybarsouthsea.

    Country on the Coast is also inviting a select number of traders to join the festival. Anyone with a product-based business that they believe suits the festival, email [email protected] for more information.

