Funky Sole Line Dancing Club puts Country on the Coast festival-goers through their paces at The Gaiety on South Parade Pier from April 21-23, 2023. Picture by Emma Terracciano

Set to take place on April 13-14 next year, at The Gaiety on South Parade Pier in Southsea, the festival promises two days of non-stop country music, dancing, delectable country cuisine, and refreshing drinks.

With a focus on longevity and aiming to provide the best experience for attendees with the changing economic climate, the festival is going to be two days next year instead of this year’s three, with a more concentrated lineup of live music performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Country on the Coast’s organisers say they remain committed to showcasing the very best country music talent from around the world.

Hannah Roper, founder and creative director of the festival said: "Country on the Coast has always been about celebrating the rich tapestry of country music while creating an immersive experience for our attendees. By refining our format for 2024, we are ensuring that we can continue to deliver exceptional live performances, energetic dancing, and a wide array of country-inspired culinary delights. We are excited to welcome both loyal fans and newcomers alike to celebrate the best of country music at South Parade Pier."

Most Popular

Artist applications are now open for performers who wish to be a part of Country on the Coast 2024. For more details, interested artists can visit their Facebook and Instagram channels @countryonthecoastuk or apply at tinyurl.com/3b2rsrsu.

As a token of appreciation for their unwavering support, all previous attendees have been sent an email offering early access to tickets plus a little thank you – they are advised to check their inboxes for this exclusive opportunity!

Early bird tickets are now available at £30 for Saturday, £25 for Sunday, or £45 for the weekend, ultimately rising to £40, £30 and £60, respectively. Secure your spot now by visiting: book.events/gaietybarsouthsea.