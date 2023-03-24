Joined by her seven-piece piece band, Amba showcases the latest EP, Magic, as well as giving the audience a glimpse of what's to come from her debut album, due out later this year.

Since the release of Magic in October 2022, Amba and the band have enjoyed headline shows across London and the south, including locally at the Wedgewood Rooms and The Emsworth Music Club.

The Edge gig is the start of another great run of headline performances for the singer-songwriter. Next up after this is a double headline show with local blues sensation Brave Rival, followed by gigs in Guildford, Petersfield, Portsmouth Guildhall and Wickham Festival to name a few.

Amba Tremain and her band will be at The Edge of The Wedge on March 24, 2023. Picture by Sam Carter-Brazier

For Amba this year is all about getting the music out there and reaching new audiences.

She says: ‘My original music has become my sole focus now. After the Wedgewood Rooms EP launch night, I knew I’d never feel the same again.

‘The reception blew me away and continues to amaze me with every show. Seeing people queue up, buy a CD, T-shirt and go away singing my songs is truly the best feeling in the world. I’m ready to make this my life now’.

Amba Tremain and her band have received some incredible reviews too.

‘An immaculate, soulful and powerful gig from Amba Tremain and her superb band last night at The Emsworth Music Club. No photos as far too absorbed in the music’ - Dan Ogus of Express FM described seeing her live as ‘immaculate, soulful and powerful,’ while Mark Ede of BiGiAM Promotions adds: ‘Powerhouse doesn't describe the half of it!

Tickets £8, doors at 7.30pm with support from Joe Gisby. Go to wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.